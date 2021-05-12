Toron Capital Markets Inc. Buys Rogers Communications Inc, Dollar General Corp, Open Text Corp, Sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, TELUS Corp

New Purchases: DG, WFG, UCBI, COP, CCI, AWK, VTI, IEMG, LSPD, VBR, USMV, MTUM, TOT, OR, ACB, EFAV, VOE, VTV, MO, DLS, EEMV, BPY, IYW, CEF, QUAL, MET, VEU, IMO,

Toronto, Ontario, A6, based Investment company Toron Capital Markets Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Rogers Communications Inc, Dollar General Corp, Open Text Corp, Enbridge Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, sells Thomson Reuters Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, TELUS Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, The Descartes Systems Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toron Capital Markets Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Toron Capital Markets Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TORON CAPITAL MARKETS INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/toron+capital+markets+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,372,334 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,644,808 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 892,777 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,492,594 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 892,908 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 109,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 240,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 469,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 257,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 9528.73%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 1,256,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 50.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,372,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,000,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 120.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,203,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 96.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 562,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 91.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 662,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Toron Capital Markets Inc. sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $16.09.