Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cresset Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, Crescent Capital BDC Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 913 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cresset Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cresset+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cresset Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,323,726 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 986,761 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,535,818 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,824,044 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,132,363 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 586,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 264,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 251.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,912,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 189.15%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,413,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 296.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 456,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.



