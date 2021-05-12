Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Cresset Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, Crescent Capital BDC Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cresset Asset Management, LLC owns 913 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cresset Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cresset+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,323,726 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 986,761 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,535,818 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,824,044 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,132,363 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 586,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 264,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 251.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,912,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 189.15%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,413,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 296.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 456,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.