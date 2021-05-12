Cresset Asset Management, LLC Buys Hyatt Hotels Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Tesla Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: H, RVLV, GLD, IEUR, PACB, BKT, BGB, NUE, WORK, TXG, EPP, SSO, AOS, A, ALB, AIRC, ARCC, ATO, AZO, AVB, BWA, BSX, KMX, CINF, ESS, FRT, WELL, IP, MTD, ON, OKE, PBCT, PXD, RELX, TGT, TXRH, URI, UTHR, WST, WAL, ET, PPT, VMW, MSCI, IOVA, FRC, ENPH, AMBA, SSTK, MPLX, FATE, VCYT, ARES, MTLS, ETSY, TLRY, TLRY, TWST, BLI, U, AAN, BL1A, EWC, ICF, IYJ, IYW, JETS, DDD, AIT, AUDC, MTRN, CEVA, CAH, CCL, LUMN, CHH, CGEN, CAG, CORE, E, EMN, ENB, ENDP, ENTG, EXPE, M, FCEL, GPS, ROCK, GGG, PEAK, HFC, HBAN, INFO, IONS, KBH, LEG, LNC, MTB, MGM, HZO, MHK, MPWR, MOG.A, NICE, NDAQ, ES, PPL, PHI, PHG, PNFP, PAA, PII, PSEC, PHM, DGX, RJF, REG, SAIA, STM, SGMO, STX, SRE, TTWO, VIV, TXT, TSCO, TRP, ACIW, USPH, UAL, UBS, VTR, HIO, HIX, EHI, PZC, PCK, KYN, GSAT, EBS, FSLR, AVAV, AWK, AGNC, CIG.C, OCSL, BUD, GBDC, NXPI, FLT, APO, AL, KOS, MPC, ESGC, ACHC, CLVS, ZNGA, EPAM, PNR, HY, YY, ICLR, QIWI, IQV, NSTG, PAGP, BRG, FSK, SYF, MOMO, WK, NXRT, PFGC, BGNE, ENIC, SCWX, EVBG, BL, ATH, TRVG, IR, MFGP, SOGO, CHWY, AMCR, CSTL, ORCC, LMND, XPEV, ATAC.U, ABNB, HDV, ITA, QUAL, VDE, XLE, XLRE,
- Added Positions: IAU, IEMG, TSLA, MSFT, CCAP, EMLP, IVV, SPY, AMZN, NOBL, EEM, EWJ, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, PG, FB, GOOG, SPCE, BRK.B, UNH, MA, V, TDOC, NTLA, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, APD, BIDU, BAC, CSCO, EXAS, NEE, ITW, ILMN, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PEP, LIN, TXN, ABBV, PYPL, Z, SQ, PLTR, EFA, IVE, IVW, IWD, VCSH, ABB, CB, PLD, ASML, ATVI, AFL, MO, ADI, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BHP, BDX, BLK, BA, BF.B, CSX, CAT, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CLX, CL, ED, CCI, DHR, DOV, ETN, ECL, LLY, EMR, EPD, XOM, BEN, GD, HON, HRL, IBM, IDXX, INTU, KMB, LMT, LOW, MMP, MKC, SPGI, MS, NSC, PNC, PPG, O, ROP, CRM, SHW, SWK, TROW, TJX, TMO, UNP, VFC, VZ, GWW, DIS, WMB, XLNX, DAL, BX, PM, AVGO, CHTR, TRGP, PRLB, ZTS, TWTR, TWOU, NVTA, SHOP, PSTG, EDIT, CRSP, SNAP, ROKU, SPOT, ZM, BEAM, DGRO, IWM, SCHE, SLV, VB, VIG, VLUE, VTV, VV, XLF, AAON, AES, AAP, ASX, AEG, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, DOX, ECOL, AEP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AME, AMGN, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AZN, ADSK, AVY, TFC, BCPC, BBVA, BBD, SAN, BK, OZK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BLKB, BTI, BRKS, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CCMP, CDNS, CNI, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, CHKP, CME, CHT, CHD, CSGP, CCOI, CGNX, CTSH, CMCSA, ABEV, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, DE, DVN, DXCM, DEO, D, DD, RDY, DUK, EOG, EW, ERIC, EL, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FCN, FDS, FAST, FDX, FITB, FISV, F, GRMN, IT, GE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, HDB, EQC, HSBC, HAL, MNST, LHX, HEI, HPQ, HUM, MTCH, ING, IDA, IMGN, TT, ICE, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, KSU, KGC, KB, MDLZ, LH, LFUS, MANT, MRO, MAR, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MMS, MLAB, MET, MCHP, MU, MSA, MUFG, MOH, MNRO, MCO, MSI, NTES, NYMT, NWL, NEM, NMR, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMCL, OTEX, ORCL, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PLUG, PKX, BKNG, PGR, PRU, KWR, ROLL, REGN, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, SKM, SNY, SLB, SLAB, SPG, SNN, SNA, SONY, SO, STT, STE, SSYS, SUI, SNPS, TECH, TFX, TEF, TEVA, TD, TM, TKC, TYL, USB, UL, UPS, OLED, UNM, VRTX, WAB, WM, WFC, WY, WIT, WEC, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, SMFG, TDG, ETV, EDU, BR, TMUS, DFS, TEL, LULU, MELI, AROC, IRDM, TREE, LOPE, FTNT, VRSK, DG, KKR, LYB, BWXT, GMAB, GM, KMI, HCA, ZG, APTV, PFPT, PSX, NOW, PANW, QLYS, WDAY, VOYA, LIND, FEYE, RNG, QTS, AAL, VRNS, MGNI, FIVN, PAYC, ZEN, JD, ANET, BABA, CTLT, CFG, CYBR, HUBS, SYNH, LBRDK, SEDG, MCRB, KHC, RPD, HPE, CRON, TWLO, TPIC, TTD, YUMC, IIPR, HWM, OKTA, APPN, SE, ZS, BILI, DOCU, HUYA, NIO, GH, DELL, FOX, DOW, PD, UBER, CTVA, CRWD, SDC, PTON, CARR, BEKE, ARKG, EFG, IBB, IUSV, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYZ, MBB, MDY, ROBO, RSP, SCHA, SCHV, SDY, TIP, TLT, VHT, VOOG, VWO, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VTI, VBR, BMY, ARKK, USMV, HD, IEFA, OTIS, PFE, MCD, JPST, VOO, QCOM, ANTM, EBAY, MMM, CVS, LNG, CVX, CDW, BSCL, BSCM, BSV, HYD, PGX, VEA, AXP, BP, CP, C, KO, EA, GS, KEY, KR, LRCX, MKL, NRG, NTAP, TDY, VLO, WMT, LDOS, GNRC, PRI, FTV, AGG, BIL, DLN, SCHB, VCIT, VCLT, VGIT, VGT, VIS, VUG, ABM, AMD, ALXN, ABC, BMI, BNS, CVGW, CM, CASY, CNP, CHE, CPK, COST, DRD, DLR, EQIX, EXPO, FMX, FCX, GFI, HIG, EHC, INFY, LKFN, LSTR, LAD, MGPI, MSM, MANH, MKTX, MORN, VTRS, NYCB, NXST, NOK, NTRS, OMC, PCAR, PENN, POWI, RPM, RF, SCVL, SWKS, LUV, SXI, SYK, SYY, TSM, TTEK, WBA, WLTW, WOR, XEL, ZBRA, RDS.B, SHG, HOMB, EVR, LMAT, G, ENSG, KW, ICL, AQN, RGA, CBOE, YNDX, SPLK, FANG, CGBD, COLD, YETI, ALC, FREQ, BND, IGSB, DEM, DVY, IJS, IJT, INDA, MUB, SCZ, SPLV, VEU, VFH, VNQ, VO, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: RSX, PTVCB, VNLA, ARNC, FSLY, PINS, CLLS, NMY, PRG, IFF, HAIN, JJSF, FHN, CGC, PE, TRU, KNSL, ATHM, EXC, BOND, MTUM, COP, VCR, VGK, ALE, MRVL, VEEV, GWRE, GMLP, IZEA, FNV, GLUU, KSS, BF.A, VSH, RTX, POOL, BB, PBH, MPW,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,323,726 shares, 33.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 986,761 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,535,818 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 2,824,044 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,132,363 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 586,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 77,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 264,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 251.02%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,912,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 189.15%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crescent Capital BDC Inc (CCAP)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Crescent Capital BDC Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,413,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 296.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 456,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1685.71%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.65 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88.Sold Out: J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $149.41 and $168.38, with an estimated average price of $156.93.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Cresset Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.
