Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys Seagen Inc, Telos Corp, Snowflake Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Plug Power Inc, Cubic Corp

- New Purchases: SGEN, TLS, SNOW, MKL, FANG, BHP, EQR, SPWR, QDEL, PXD, FLY, GBL, SSYS, SPG, TEX, WSM, ICHR, DDD, SCOR, GMLP, MGNI, PINS, SHOP, CABO, TDOC, OLLI, SILC, XME, MGA, K, AFRM, BOTZ, USFR, SUB, BLDP, XEC, JETS, HBI, QCLN, SNDL, MAXN, IUSV, IEF, IDV, FNDX, DNMR, MP, ILMN, ALK, AMRN, AMP, BG, INUV, CCMP, CGEN, EA, HUN, IR, IFF, VTRS, JWN, AUY, PED, GWPH, CFG, UNIT,
- Added Positions: BAC, MSGS, AMRS, CONE, LSXMA, GLNG, ROG, OSW, IAC, WERN, F, MS, IVV, VCSH, SRPT, BA, VZ, SCHD, MRK, MGNX, VEU, AAPL, COP, TDTT, AMT, CVX, GE, LXRX, IEMG, NEAR, ADBE, SCHW, CMCSA, XOM, NEE, FISV, IBM, PFE, XPO, TTWO, TGT, RTX, AVGO, LYB, LASR, JPST, MINT, VTV, MMM, ASML, T, TFC, BIDU, BK, BWA, KO, NFLX, CRM, SHW, TOT, WFC, ACM, BX, TSLA, GM, ESGC, APTV, SQ, DOW, BKLN, IHI, ITB, RSP, SCHA, TIP, TOTL, VTI, VTIP, VXUS, VYM, ABB, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, BP, GOLD, BDX, BRKL, CCL, CX, CHD, VALE, EMR, EPD, EL, GSK, KLAC, MLM, MAS, MCK, NWL, NEM, NOC, OXY, PPG, PH, PKI, LIN, PEG, RDS.A, SLB, LUV, TDS, PAG, VLO, VTR, VRTX, XLNX, EBAY, ET, RDS.B, FAX, FSLR, SQM, VMW, TAK, ERII, MSGN, KMI, PSX, SYF, CRBP, PYPL, PLYA, BATRA, AYX, SE, NVT, ZM, UBER, CTVA, REYN, PLTR, CIBR, CWB, DGRO, EFA, FBT, FDN, GLD, HDV, HYS, IEI, IVE, IWD, IWM, IXC, PFF, PGF, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SCHZ, SCZ, SMH, VBK, VGT, VHT, VO, VTEB, VWO, VYMI, XAR, XHB, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: PLUG, CUB, DLR, MTCH, TRMB, CMI, TENB, USMV, LRCX, QRVO, DISCK, CGNX, IIVI, BYD, IRDM, AMBA, KSU, VIAC, FARO, FORM, RCL, SEAS, CAE, CAT, IONS, LVS, OMC, REGN, FEYE, AQUA, DIA, AEIS, AMZN, DISCA, VIAV, MSFT, RJF, AVAV, FB, RARE, LITE, C, TGNA, GOOGL, JPM, RHI, SAIA, VSH, CVLT, PANW, VV, AMAT, ADSK, STZ, D, GS, HXL, LMT, MU, PG, UNH, MA, ESPR, AERI, ITCI, ATRA, FGEN, LSXMK, IBB, SPY, ACN, AXP, AZN, BRK.B, CF, CI, COST, CYTK, SSP, ETN, LLY, GILD, LHX, HP, IMGN, MEOH, PEP, TPC, BKNG, POWW, SBUX, TSM, UCTT, UFI, WBA, WWE, LLNW, DFS, NXPI, ICPT, PRTA, PTCT, CARA, SAGE, TEAM, TWLO, NTB, ZS, ALC, CRWD, CHWY, IWN, MNA, QQQ, VNQ, CB, PLD, AFL, ALXN, MO, ABC, ADI, AIT, ADM, ADP, OPCH, BIIB, BHC, BXP, CRH, CCJ, CNC, LNG, CME, CLX, COHR, CL, CAG, ED, CVA, DTE, DE, DVN, DEO, DD, EMN, ECL, EXC, FFIV, FDX, M, FHN, FCX, GD, GIS, HSY, HUM, ITW, IP, MDLZ, LNC, MGM, MMP, MCD, MET, NP, NYCB, NXST, NKE, NSC, ES, NVS, NVO, GEOS, ORI, PPL, PGR, PRU, PHM, QCOM, PWR, ROK, SASR, SNY, SIFY, SBGI, SIRI, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, SNV, TROW, TCF, TJX, TMO, TKR, TD, TSN, UL, UNP, VLY, VAR, VOD, WCN, ANTM, WDC, WY, YUM, SPB, NRK, BHK, BGT, OC, LBTYK, SMCI, BR, DAL, JAZZ, TEL, AWK, PM, DAN, KDP, KKR, YNDX, MOS, AMCX, XYL, CLVS, NWS, MIXT, OUT, CGC, KHC, GDS, HWM, CARS, SGH, ROKU, LYFT, OTIS, ACWI, ACWX, AGG, IGSB, DEM, DGRW, DON, FEM, GUNR, HYD, IGV, IJH, IJR, IJS, IJT, IVW, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, JKE, JKH, MTUM, MUB, PGX, SCHB, SCHH, SHY, SLYV, SPLV, VCIT, VCR, VGSH, VIG, VOO, VRP, VXF, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLU,
- Sold Out: SGT, QEP, GMAB, VIA, MRVL, LULU, PE, TIF, PFPT, WIFI, VOYA, CXO, ETSY, NLOK, RACE, LAZ, GAN, GDX, MSGE, EMLP, FLOT, FEI, AEM, LIVX, ZAGG, PPR, TTI, PHG, FMS, EQIX, EBIX, LIVN, ALV,
For the details of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,198,924 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 840,395 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 463,649 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 513,726 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 154,566 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 323,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Telos Corp (TLS)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 812,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1176.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 947,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $179.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 191,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 613,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.57%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 470,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $152.09 and $198.16, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 638.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 873,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.
