Pinnacle Associates Ltd Buys Seagen Inc, Telos Corp, Snowflake Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Plug Power Inc, Cubic Corp

New Purchases: SGEN, TLS, SNOW, MKL, FANG, BHP, EQR, SPWR, QDEL, PXD, FLY, GBL, SSYS, SPG, TEX, WSM, ICHR, DDD, SCOR, GMLP, MGNI, PINS, SHOP, CABO, TDOC, OLLI, SILC, XME, MGA, K, AFRM, BOTZ, USFR, SUB, BLDP, XEC, JETS, HBI, QCLN, SNDL, MAXN, IUSV, IEF, IDV, FNDX, DNMR, MP, ILMN, ALK, AMRN, AMP, BG, INUV, CCMP, CGEN, EA, HUN, IR, IFF, VTRS, JWN, AUY, PED, GWPH, CFG, UNIT,

Added Positions: BAC, MSGS, AMRS, CONE, LSXMA, GLNG, ROG, OSW, IAC, WERN, F, MS, IVV, VCSH, SRPT, BA, VZ, SCHD, MRK, MGNX, VEU, AAPL, COP, TDTT, AMT, CVX, GE, LXRX, IEMG, NEAR, ADBE, SCHW, CMCSA, XOM, NEE, FISV, IBM, PFE, XPO, TTWO, TGT, RTX, AVGO, LYB, LASR, JPST, MINT, VTV, MMM, ASML, T, TFC, BIDU, BK, BWA, KO, NFLX, CRM, SHW, TOT, WFC, ACM, BX, TSLA, GM, ESGC, APTV, SQ, DOW, BKLN, IHI, ITB, RSP, SCHA, TIP, TOTL, VTI, VTIP, VXUS, VYM, ABB, ATVI, AMD, AKAM, BP, GOLD, BDX, BRKL, CCL, CX, CHD, VALE, EMR, EPD, EL, GSK, KLAC, MLM, MAS, MCK, NWL, NEM, NOC, OXY, PPG, PH, PKI, LIN, PEG, RDS.A, SLB, LUV, TDS, PAG, VLO, VTR, VRTX, XLNX, EBAY, ET, RDS.B, FAX, FSLR, SQM, VMW, TAK, ERII, MSGN, KMI, PSX, SYF, CRBP, PYPL, PLYA, BATRA, AYX, SE, NVT, ZM, UBER, CTVA, REYN, PLTR, CIBR, CWB, DGRO, EFA, FBT, FDN, GLD, HDV, HYS, IEI, IVE, IWD, IWM, IXC, PFF, PGF, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SCHZ, SCZ, SMH, VBK, VGT, VHT, VO, VTEB, VWO, VYMI, XAR, XHB, XLV, Reduced Positions: PLUG, CUB, DLR, MTCH, TRMB, CMI, TENB, USMV, LRCX, QRVO, DISCK, CGNX, IIVI, BYD, IRDM, AMBA, KSU, VIAC, FARO, FORM, RCL, SEAS, CAE, CAT, IONS, LVS, OMC, REGN, FEYE, AQUA, DIA, AEIS, AMZN, DISCA, VIAV, MSFT, RJF, AVAV, FB, RARE, LITE, C, TGNA, GOOGL, JPM, RHI, SAIA, VSH, CVLT, PANW, VV, AMAT, ADSK, STZ, D, GS, HXL, LMT, MU, PG, UNH, MA, ESPR, AERI, ITCI, ATRA, FGEN, LSXMK, IBB, SPY, ACN, AXP, AZN, BRK.B, CF, CI, COST, CYTK, SSP, ETN, LLY, GILD, LHX, HP, IMGN, MEOH, PEP, TPC, BKNG, POWW, SBUX, TSM, UCTT, UFI, WBA, WWE, LLNW, DFS, NXPI, ICPT, PRTA, PTCT, CARA, SAGE, TEAM, TWLO, NTB, ZS, ALC, CRWD, CHWY, IWN, MNA, QQQ, VNQ, CB, PLD, AFL, ALXN, MO, ABC, ADI, AIT, ADM, ADP, OPCH, BIIB, BHC, BXP, CRH, CCJ, CNC, LNG, CME, CLX, COHR, CL, CAG, ED, CVA, DTE, DE, DVN, DEO, DD, EMN, ECL, EXC, FFIV, FDX, M, FHN, FCX, GD, GIS, HSY, HUM, ITW, IP, MDLZ, LNC, MGM, MMP, MCD, MET, NP, NYCB, NXST, NKE, NSC, ES, NVS, NVO, GEOS, ORI, PPL, PGR, PRU, PHM, QCOM, PWR, ROK, SASR, SNY, SIFY, SBGI, SIRI, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, SNV, TROW, TCF, TJX, TMO, TKR, TD, TSN, UL, UNP, VLY, VAR, VOD, WCN, ANTM, WDC, WY, YUM, SPB, NRK, BHK, BGT, OC, LBTYK, SMCI, BR, DAL, JAZZ, TEL, AWK, PM, DAN, KDP, KKR, YNDX, MOS, AMCX, XYL, CLVS, NWS, MIXT, OUT, CGC, KHC, GDS, HWM, CARS, SGH, ROKU, LYFT, OTIS, ACWI, ACWX, AGG, IGSB, DEM, DGRW, DON, FEM, GUNR, HYD, IGV, IJH, IJR, IJS, IJT, IVW, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, JKE, JKH, MTUM, MUB, PGX, SCHB, SCHH, SHY, SLYV, SPLV, VCIT, VCR, VGSH, VIG, VOO, VRP, VXF, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLU, Sold Out: SGT, QEP, GMAB, VIA, MRVL, LULU, PE, TIF, PFPT, WIFI, VOYA, CXO, ETSY, NLOK, RACE, LAZ, GAN, GDX, MSGE, EMLP, FLOT, FEI, AEM, LIVX, ZAGG, PPR, TTI, PHG, FMS, EQIX, EBIX, LIVN, ALV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pinnacle Associates Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, Telos Corp, Snowflake Inc, Bank of America Corp, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, sells Seagen Inc, Plug Power Inc, Cubic Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 719 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,198,924 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 840,395 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 463,649 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 513,726 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 154,566 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57%

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 323,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 812,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $191.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 71,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $943.6 and $1156.17, with an estimated average price of $1079.1. The stock is now traded at around $1176.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 947,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 54.79%. The purchase prices were between $161.89 and $204.83, with an estimated average price of $184.25. The stock is now traded at around $179.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 191,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 613,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.57%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 470,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $152.09 and $198.16, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $175.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 145,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 638.78%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 873,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.