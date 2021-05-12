Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: IWM, RDVY, IJJ, MDY, EOG, SBUX, JPM,
- Added Positions: LMBS, SCHX, SCHF, GSLC, SCHA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, FTSM, ARKK, MINT, JPST, XOM, FPX, AAPL, REZ, MSFT, SCHM,
- Sold Out: SPY, QQQ, IJK, IYM, IVW, OBNK, AMZN, OEF,
For the details of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,348 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 166,702 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 143,321 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 108,532 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 129,824 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.39%. The holding were 95,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 186,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 72,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $478.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 14,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK)
Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $35.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros