Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: IWM, RDVY, IJJ, MDY, EOG, SBUX, JPM,

IWM, RDVY, IJJ, MDY, EOG, SBUX, JPM, Added Positions: LMBS, SCHX, SCHF, GSLC, SCHA,

LMBS, SCHX, SCHF, GSLC, SCHA, Reduced Positions: SCHG, FTSM, ARKK, MINT, JPST, XOM, FPX, AAPL, REZ, MSFT, SCHM,

SCHG, FTSM, ARKK, MINT, JPST, XOM, FPX, AAPL, REZ, MSFT, SCHM, Sold Out: SPY, QQQ, IJK, IYM, IVW, OBNK, AMZN, OEF,

Investment company Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, EOG Resources Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascension+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 95,348 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 166,702 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 143,321 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 108,532 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 129,824 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.39%. The holding were 95,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 186,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 72,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $478.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 14,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $109.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Ascension Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $35.11.