Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Waste Management Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Nike Inc, VOXX International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Moors & Cabot, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Waste Management Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Nike Inc, VOXX International Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 747 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moors+%26+cabot%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moors & Cabot, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,048 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,704 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  3. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,776 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,539 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,355 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 25,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 126.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 120,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 1409.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 81.56%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 84,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 214.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moors & Cabot, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moors & Cabot, Inc. keeps buying
