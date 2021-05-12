Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Waste Management Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Nike Inc, VOXX International Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Moors & Cabot, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Waste Management Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Nike Inc, VOXX International Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moors & Cabot, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Moors & Cabot, Inc. owns 747 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moors+%26+cabot%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,048 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,704 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,776 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,539 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,355 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 25,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 126.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 120,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 1409.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 81.56%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 84,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 214.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.