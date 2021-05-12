Moors & Cabot, Inc. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Waste Management Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Nike Inc, VOXX International Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, HBAN, ABNB, INFL, DNMR, CAH, HOFT, MHD, AVB, TTD, PXD, IPOE, ST, BRKS, GT, CBOE, ACLS, MSTR, FTV, MP, EVRG, LITE, IUSG, AA, LEVI, LEN, IVOL, IYE, IJS, EFG, TRI, MGA, MSB, NBN, NLOK, HQH, SUM, ORLY, PCAR, STPK, QS, BIL, FEU, FXD, BIIB, BDJ, DOOO, W, CG, UTF, COLB, CRSP, LNT, VTV, DISCA, DISH, EXC, EWT, VLO, GVA, USLM, BTO, PEAK, HLT, HPQ, HSBC, XMMO, ALGN, DMO, AOD, SMM, RBAC, PHT, OSW, ONTX, OIA, IGT, INO, GLDD, FTOC, DSKE, AACQ, RES, RIG, WTER,
- Added Positions: WM, GPC, FNV, IRM, V, PG, CRM, LMT, WPC, GOOGL, DKNG, TSM, CFG, MS, ICLN, PFE, QTRX, RIO, VZ, WEC, BLL, CNC, ES, HD, KMB, PEP, UBER, VIG, CVX, CVS, IBM, SLV, IHI, NEM, ORCL, TESS, ABBV, BABA, ARKG, BAC, STZ, ET, F, IBB, IWD, MAR, NEA, PYPL, QCOM, WMT, ACN, ADBE, APD, ARKK, ARKW, BAND, AVGO, CME, EBC, GEOS, IEP, QQQ, EEM, MGM, MU, NVG, NMT, JPS, JPC, PNW, RTX, REGN, SHOP, SPLK, SQ, STAG, SBUX, TMO, VTI, WFC, MO, AIF, ADP, BHP, BGT, MUE, BCX, BX, BA, BSX, BPMP, CNI, CB, GLW, CSX, DMLP, JETS, FE, FISV, GD, GM, HUM, ITW, BKLN, IAU, SHY, IJH, IJR, LQD, EFA, TIP, GOVT, JBLU, K, KTCC, LLY, LIN, MCD, MRNA, NICE, ORI, OHI, PAGP, PPG, NOBL, QRVO, RF, RCG, SAND, SMG, XLF, SO, SDY, PHYS, PSLV, TGT, USB, GDX, VO, VWO, VGT, VTRS, WKHS, ADT, AFL, AKAM, AGI, AWF, ABEV, AWK, NLY, APA, APO, ADM, ARCO, GOLD, MYI, BKNG, BAM, CATC, CCJ, CP, CTXS, CVEO, CMRE, CULP, DAL, DFS, EVV, ETY, EXG, ELAN, FNF, FPE, CIBR, FTCS, FTSM, FEI, GNK, GIS, SDIV, ISRG, PGX, PPA, IEMG, ITOT, AGG, XT, MBB, USMV, IWM, DVY, KPTI, KEY, LBRDK, LCTX, MFC, MRO, MKC, MOS, NNN, NGD, NWL, NIO, NCLH, NUV, NAD, BXMX, OXY, ODFL, PLTR, PKI, MINT, PML, PGR, PLD, REGL, PSA, UTG, RSG, RCL, RMT, RVT, SPGI, SLB, XLY, XLP, XLV, SPG, GLD, MDY, XBI, CEF, TXMD, ULTA, SMH, ESPO, BND, VUG, VNQ, VTIP, VEA, VYM, VFH, VWTR, IDE, WPM, XEL, AUY, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, NKE, VOXX, AAPL, TDOC, IDXX, JPST, RPD, SEIC, TSLA, TXN, T, CAT, INTC, SWKS, SPY, AMD, AME, BDX, CLNE, CLX, EPD, JNJ, KSU, VCIT, XLNX, AXP, BAX, BMY, DD, ETN, EMR, ENB, EXAS, FV, FVD, RSP, MHK, MDLZ, NVS, PNC, O, SHW, TWLO, VEEV, WHR, MMM, ABT, AMZN, AMGN, CSCO, C, CMP, CTVA, COST, D, DOW, DUK, XOM, FTNT, HAL, HASI, JPM, KVHI, LHX, MRVL, MRK, MNR, NVDA, PANW, PENN, RDS.A, XLU, TFC, UL, WRE, WDC, WMB, ZTS, ZM, ABB, AEM, ALC, GOOG, AIG, AON, AMAT, BK, BCE, BRK.B, MQY, BG, CPT, CPB, CARR, CMCSA, CCI, CMI, DRI, DE, DEO, DPG, DXC, EW, ESI, HACK, EVBG, FAST, FDX, FIS, FCX, GGN, LAND, HEI, HSY, INDB, ICE, IP, STIP, TLT, IVV, EWU, PFF, IWO, SHV, IYW, JCI, PHG, LRCX, LVS, EL, LGF.A, MMP, MDU, MET, MCHP, NFLX, NI, NOK, NTR, OKE, OTIS, PAAS, PAYX, XLI, SONY, SWK, SIVB, TEVA, TOT, TRV, USCR, UNP, URI, UAMY, UNH, VOD, WRK, ZBH, FAX, AWP, ATVI, PEO, AB, ALL, AEP, AMT, BUD, ARCC, AZN, SAN, BHB, BKH, MEN, DMF, BP, BR, BRKL, COG, COF, IGR, CNP, CERN, CHTR, CMG, CIEN, CLF, RQI, CHCT, OFC, DWSN, DG, EMN, ESLT, EA, AUD, AUD, WTRG, ESS, IPAY, FIVG, FNB, EMLP, GUNR, FMC, FBHS, FEIM, GNT, GE, GSK, GLP, BOTZ, GBDC, GHM, GBX, HBI, HIG, HL, HPE, HFC, HRL, HWM, ILMN, BAB, PHO, EWJ, EMB, ITA, IYH, KYN, KEYS, KMI, KKR, LEG, LECO, L, LPX, LOW, MFD, MPC, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MAT, MUFG, EDD, NGG, NAT, JWN, NVR, OLN, PNR, PBCT, PM, PPC, PINS, PCH, PPL, PRU, PWR, REZI, ROK, ROKU, RDS.B, SCHW, WTTR, XLE, XLRE, XLK, SIRI, WORK, AOS, SWN, CWB, SPLP, EDF, EDI, STOR, SYY, TEL, GIM, TD, TRN, TRTN, TWTR, TYL, UNG, VLY, GDXJ, VHT, IHD, IGD, WBA, WELL, DXJ, WYNN, XYL, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: VXX, HYD, BAF, ON, IEF, FXO, NDAQ, ALXN, FDL, MDB, PE, KR, NUE, CRWD, STM, ACWV, VRTX, EBAY, MIME, VRTV, CUB, PLAN, JMIA, BYND, CHWY, FSKR, FAN, CHKP, FDN, BDGE, BBY, IVW, IWS, NIB, VB, VBK, ALK, RHP, FLIR, LZB, DLTR, FFIV, NFG, LULU, NVO, EV, NUM, EIX, HUBS, TSCO, SAFM, LUV, OPK, EMD, FTI, BIT, VNOM, BNED, HDGE, CX, ISR,
For the details of Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moors+%26+cabot%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Moors & Cabot, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 471,048 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 217,704 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,776 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,539 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 122,355 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 25,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.2 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 126.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 120,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 1409.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 81.56%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 84,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 214.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus (BAF)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trus. The sale prices were between $14.1 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $14.98.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Moors & Cabot, Inc. sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Moors & Cabot, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moors & Cabot, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moors & Cabot, Inc. keeps buying