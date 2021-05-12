EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2021Q1, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagleclaw+capital+managment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 15,926 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,805 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 114,977 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 59,905 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,728 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 15,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 45,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. Also check out:

1. EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider