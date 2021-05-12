EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, ORCL, NLOK, YELP,
- Added Positions: APD, FNV, LMT, CVX, ABBV, LIN, HD, BMY, BKNG, WM, CME, WPM, MRK, ICE, FDX, CI, PANW, GILD, HON, BA, SBUX, UPS, NVO, EMR, IBM, JPM, MAR, KO, ARMK, CL, AIG, ECOL, UNP, VZ, MMM, MKC, SLB, PCH, PFE, JNJ, CSGP, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: FMC, INTC, CERN, NKE, AAPL, AMZN, ARKK, PYPL, LOW, DIS, RTX, SIVB, GOOGL, AFL, DXC, PEG, ARKG, APA, TSLA, WTTR, SPY, PEP, HOLX, MCK, INMD, WTRG, ADP, MCD, RSP, ABT, PKI, CSCO, BLK, AMGN, SYY, ALSN, WBA,
- Sold Out: VTRS, NOBL,
For the details of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagleclaw+capital+managment%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 15,926 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,805 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 114,977 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 59,905 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,728 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 15,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 45,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.
