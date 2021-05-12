EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp

New Purchases: TPL, ORCL, NLOK, YELP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Oracle Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, sells FMC Corp, Intel Corp, Cerner Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2021Q1, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 15,926 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,805 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Nike Inc (NKE) - 114,977 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 59,905 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,728 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 15,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 45,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 87,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 25,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $147.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.