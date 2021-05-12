Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips

New Purchases: GOLD, RTX, SYY,

Investment company Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Exelon Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc. As of 2021Q1, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,847,216 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.23% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,891,292 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 1,512,616 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,359,109 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,584,305 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,903,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 357,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,847,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,840,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,891,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,307,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,222,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,091,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.