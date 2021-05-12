Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Exelon Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc. As of 2021Q1, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equity+investment+corp+acquisition+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,847,216 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.23%
  2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,891,292 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56%
  3. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 1,512,616 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,359,109 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,584,305 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,903,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 357,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,847,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,840,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,891,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,307,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,222,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,091,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc. Also check out:

1. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider