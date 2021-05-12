Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Discovery Inc, ConocoPhillips

- New Purchases: GOLD, RTX, SYY,
- Added Positions: VZ, EXC, GSK, WMB, HMC, OGE, TOT, UPS, XOM, FB, NGG, LOW, AGNC, PPL, SNY, WRE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, DISCK, COP, IWD, TGT, HIG, PNC, XEC, WFC, TFC, USB, WBA, MCK, MDT, ESRT, GL, PPG, CSCO, AXP, JLL,
- Sold Out: KBWB, SHV,
For the details of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/equity+investment+corp+acquisition+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,847,216 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.23%
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 2,891,292 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.56%
- The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 1,512,616 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,359,109 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,584,305 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,903,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 357,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,847,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,840,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 24.56%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,891,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,307,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,222,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,091,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc. Also check out:
1. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc keeps buying