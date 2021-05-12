AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys NuVasive Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc

New Purchases: NUVA, BLMN, ACHC, PCRX, MGNI, DIOD, MTZ, HALO, FFIN, OSK, UCTT, LOB, STAA, SNV, PLAY, SGRY, AXNX, CTRN, JBLU, CHUY, SANM, ABCB, THRM, ANF, EXTR, CLH, SLCA, GIII, SUM, CVLT, DMTK, TBBK, MTDR, GRWG, BCRX, PENN, TITN, MBUU, BTAI, CSTL, KIRK, FANG, ARGO, RRGB, WD5A, SNCY, PI, PWR, OMCL, WAL, WGO, OFIX, AEO, PRTS, FATE,

NUVA, BLMN, ACHC, PCRX, MGNI, DIOD, MTZ, HALO, FFIN, OSK, UCTT, LOB, STAA, SNV, PLAY, SGRY, AXNX, CTRN, JBLU, CHUY, SANM, ABCB, THRM, ANF, EXTR, CLH, SLCA, GIII, SUM, CVLT, DMTK, TBBK, MTDR, GRWG, BCRX, PENN, TITN, MBUU, BTAI, CSTL, KIRK, FANG, ARGO, RRGB, WD5A, SNCY, PI, PWR, OMCL, WAL, WGO, OFIX, AEO, PRTS, FATE, Added Positions: BLDR, SIBN, VCEL, CAKE, LASR, SHYF, NARI, JBT, ASTE, CRL, WMS, HZNP, EEFT, TEX, RCKT, INSP, TREX, BC, CDNA, FIVN, MDB, GTLS, FRPT, HUBS, CROX, ENTG, LFUS, SITM, TECH, LSPD, CGNX, IWO,

BLDR, SIBN, VCEL, CAKE, LASR, SHYF, NARI, JBT, ASTE, CRL, WMS, HZNP, EEFT, TEX, RCKT, INSP, TREX, BC, CDNA, FIVN, MDB, GTLS, FRPT, HUBS, CROX, ENTG, LFUS, SITM, TECH, LSPD, CGNX, IWO, Reduced Positions: MXL, TXRH, SITE, FIVE, QTWO, VRNS, SAIA, PD, BOOT, RGEN, ALGT, YETI, MTSI, OCUL, SPT, SWAV, MPWR, NTRA, LAD, LUNG, EAT, ENPH, TPIC, CDLX, ZEN, ZI, KRNT, GNRC, BLD, VCYT, NET,

MXL, TXRH, SITE, FIVE, QTWO, VRNS, SAIA, PD, BOOT, RGEN, ALGT, YETI, MTSI, OCUL, SPT, SWAV, MPWR, NTRA, LAD, LUNG, EAT, ENPH, TPIC, CDLX, ZEN, ZI, KRNT, GNRC, BLD, VCYT, NET, Sold Out: LSCC, KNSL, IIVI, MRTX, FND, NVRO, SAIL, CRNC, TPTX, ARWR, APLS, PATK, ROLL, AEIS, SDGR, EYE, PLUG, NSTG, GDOT, NEO, BRKS, DNLI, SMTC, AHCO, ASAN, BL, FOLD, CWST, LMND, TPR, AMBA, DECK, SPWR, GSHD, PLNT, HCAT, SFIX, BBBY, RUN, BLFS, AMED, CYRX, COUP, PPD, AVLR, EXAS, ZS, PLAN, CHWY, PLCE, TPX, MASS, ETSY, BILL, CRSP, SMAR,

New York, NY, based Investment company AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys NuVasive Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, II-VI Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+lisanti+capital+growth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NuVasive Inc (NUVA) - 232,270 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 106,542 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 62,023 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07% Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 72,631 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 183,222 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 232,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 517,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 234,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 183,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 288,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 142,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 1111.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 259,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 327,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 203,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 124.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 155,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 267,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 135.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 191,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.