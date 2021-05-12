Logo
AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC Buys NuVasive Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NuVasive Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Magnite Inc, sells Lattice Semiconductor Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, II-VI Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+lisanti+capital+growth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC
  1. NuVasive Inc (NUVA) - 232,270 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 106,542 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  3. Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 62,023 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07%
  4. Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) - 72,631 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.71%
  5. Crocs Inc (CROX) - 183,222 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
New Purchase: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in NuVasive Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.26 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 232,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 517,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 234,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $71.52. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 183,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 288,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC initiated holding in Diodes Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.78 and $90.86, with an estimated average price of $79.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 142,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 1111.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 259,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in SI-BONE Inc by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 327,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vericel Corp (VCEL)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 203,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc by 124.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $57.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 155,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 267,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 135.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 191,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $44.46.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC. Also check out:

1. AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AH Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC keeps buying
