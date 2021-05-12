Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tiger Pacific Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Baidu Inc, TAL Education Group, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Dada Nexus during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiger+pacific+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tiger Pacific Capital LP
  1. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,647,841 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 535,055 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.25%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 211,458 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.09%
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,019,133 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 721,169 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.73%
New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 1,019,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 920,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 929,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 184.25%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 535,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 65.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 721,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tiger Pacific Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Tiger Pacific Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tiger Pacific Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tiger Pacific Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tiger Pacific Capital LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider