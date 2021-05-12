Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings

- New Purchases: TCOM, ZTO, BIDU, LX,
- Added Positions: PDD, TAL, SE, VNET, EDU,
- Reduced Positions: VIPS, GDS, BABA, MOMO,
- Sold Out: TME, DADA,
- Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,647,841 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 535,055 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.25%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 211,458 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.09%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,019,133 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 721,169 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.73%
Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 1,019,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 920,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 929,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 184.25%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 535,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 65.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 721,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
