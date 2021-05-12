Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings

New Purchases: TCOM, ZTO, BIDU, LX,

TCOM, ZTO, BIDU, LX, Added Positions: PDD, TAL, SE, VNET, EDU,

PDD, TAL, SE, VNET, EDU, Reduced Positions: VIPS, GDS, BABA, MOMO,

VIPS, GDS, BABA, MOMO, Sold Out: TME, DADA,

Investment company Tiger Pacific Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys Pinduoduo Inc, Trip.com Group, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Baidu Inc, TAL Education Group, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, GDS Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Dada Nexus during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Pacific Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Pacific Capital LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiger+pacific+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 2,647,841 shares, 21.26% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 535,055 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.25% Sea Ltd (SE) - 211,458 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.09% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 1,019,133 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position TAL Education Group (TAL) - 721,169 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.73%

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 1,019,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 920,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $183.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP initiated holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 929,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 184.25%. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 535,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 65.73%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 721,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Tiger Pacific Capital LP sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14.