Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Pura Vida Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Bioventus Inc, sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pura+vida+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,075,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 850,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,392,500 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,650,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $548.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 877,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $384.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,223,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 141.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 845,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,632,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 241,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 156,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.

Sold Out: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Option Care Health Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:

1. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider