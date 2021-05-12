Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc

New Purchases: ALGN, NTLA, CUTR, BVS, INCY, COO, ICAD, HEC, OCDX, RCEL, DRIO, XGN, ITMR, ARQT, ARYA, SOLY, CFMS, GILD, MRNA, CLDX, TVTX, BFLY, ZNTL, VRTX, MGNX, VERO, CTMX, RPTX, CAPA, IDYA, YMTX, ONCR, EXEL, AGTC, DTIL, FREQ, GOSS, AUPH, KALV, SVRA, OCUP, MREO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pura Vida Investments, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Bioventus Inc, sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc, Haemonetics Corp, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pura Vida Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Pura Vida Investments, Llc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,075,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 850,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,392,500 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,650,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $548.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 877,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $384.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,223,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 141.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 845,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,632,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 241,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 156,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Option Care Health Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.