Pura Vida Investments, Llc Buys OncoCyte Corp, Align Technology Inc, Cutera Inc, Sells Acutus Medical Inc, Sotera Health Co, Option Care Health Inc

- New Purchases: ALGN, NTLA, CUTR, BVS, INCY, COO, ICAD, HEC, OCDX, RCEL, DRIO, XGN, ITMR, ARQT, ARYA, SOLY, CFMS, GILD, MRNA, CLDX, TVTX, BFLY, ZNTL, VRTX, MGNX, VERO, CTMX, RPTX, CAPA, IDYA, YMTX, ONCR, EXEL, AGTC, DTIL, FREQ, GOSS, AUPH, KALV, SVRA, OCUP, MREO,
- Added Positions: OCX, AMRS, VRAY, INOV, QTRX, ALXN, TXG, JWS, NTRA, STXS, HYFM, NVST, PSNL, MRTX, SDGR, ACRS, TPB, INSP, LUNG, CDXS, ZBH, FBRX, TELA, IVC, MDXG, AFMD, KURA, IMGN, XENT, SRRA, RCM, APYX, GKOS, FULC, EPIX, MASS, CMPS, DXCM, MSON, DFHT, PHAT, ARVN, MIST, LOGC,
- Reduced Positions: VCEL, OM, GH, ABCL, STAA, ATRC, CNMD, ICUI, PACB, DMTK, MTACU, BNGO, MDVL, QTNT, ESTA, ADPT, ORGO, SEER, CYCC, AVDL, SIBN, NKTX, NARI, MRVI, LIVN, PROF, FOLD, ALPN,
- Sold Out: AFIB, SHC, OPCH, HAE, PPD, SILK, BLFS, KIDS, LGVW, IMVT, RGEN, CRIS, GTH, CNCE, TRIL, HZNP, BCRX, CMLF, VTGN, BLI, CRDF, SENS, MORF, NKTR, SGTX, TGTX, DCTH, KROS, HARP, APVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,075,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 850,000 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,392,500 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,650,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $548.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $29.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 877,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $82.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 110,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $357.26 and $392.57, with an estimated average price of $379.63. The stock is now traded at around $384.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in OncoCyte Corp by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $3.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 12,223,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 141.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 845,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,632,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $90.64, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 241,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 26.38%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 156,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $34, with an estimated average price of $22.54.Sold Out: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47.Sold Out: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Option Care Health Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $35.9.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.
