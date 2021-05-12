Berger Financial Group, Inc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

New Purchases: SCHA, HFC, IRM, EXPD, TSCO, NTAP, ACN, IT, PPG, CTXS, ED, UPS, BBY, AIZ, PGR, FFIV, BR, HSIC, DG, REGN, CERN, INCY, TTC, SPDW, WFC, V, VHT, LOW, PM, NMZ, VMO,

SCHA, HFC, IRM, EXPD, TSCO, NTAP, ACN, IT, PPG, CTXS, ED, UPS, BBY, AIZ, PGR, FFIV, BR, HSIC, DG, REGN, CERN, INCY, TTC, SPDW, WFC, V, VHT, LOW, PM, NMZ, VMO, Added Positions: SCHF, CSCO, TGT, SCHX, AMZN, DCI, VWO, SCHD, ICLN, QCLN, FPE, SUSB, IVV, IBM, SPY, FBT, DLN, HYLS, MRK, VTV, SCHM, COST, IBB, VZ, AGG, JPEM, MA, USMV, T, MSFT, VB, IJR, NUHY, TTWO, SBUX, PCY, VXF, FB, GOOG, TSLA, CAT, VMM, DIS, PG, PEP, XOM, FAST, NVDA, ADBE, LLY, VGT, VCIT, HD, HON, SDY, MS, GLD, SO, XEL, DAL, EFA,

TIP, ORCL, DGS, GIS, PFE, CHRW, INTC, LMT, EES, BA, AAPL, SCHG, SCHP, DES, HYLB, DON, STX, VGSH, WMT, JNJ, CWB, KR, ALL, QQQ, AMGN, BNDX, DGRO, VUG, JNPR, JPM, DVY, FDD, JPST, SPLV, BWX, BSV, BND, BLV, BIV, AAL, KIO, VEU, RNP, UNH, USB, LUV, JBHT, VMBS, BMO, VGK, SCHV, XLU, VIG, MMM, SCHC, PTF, IBND, GWX, EFAV, ABBV, JPS, TD, GE, CM, BMY, ABT, Sold Out: FNDF, RODM, SCHZ, JPIN, DIM, EFG, CTSH, HPQ, JCI, IP, LEN, CB, UHS, TRV, EXR, LDOS, FEMS, DGX, EEMV, WU, CVS, OMC, GD, TSN, LHX, ETR, NOC, GILD, MTUM, SPMD, DWAS, SLYG, SLYV, XMLV, VTRS, VNLA, VT, EMN, EVV,

Investment company Berger Financial Group, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berger Financial Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Berger Financial Group, Inc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 220,493 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 217,954 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92% First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) - 115,543 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 658,604 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 269,008 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 60,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 133,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 129,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 43,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $182.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 61,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 195.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 308,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1370.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 93,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 493.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 273.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.52 and $67.7, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.