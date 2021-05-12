Logo
Berger Financial Group, Inc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berger Financial Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Iron Mountain Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berger Financial Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Berger Financial Group, Inc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berger Financial Group, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berger+financial+group%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berger Financial Group, Inc
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 220,493 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%
  2. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 217,954 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92%
  3. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) - 115,543 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  4. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 658,604 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 269,008 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 60,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 133,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 129,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $115.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 43,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $182.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 25,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Berger Financial Group, Inc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 61,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 195.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 308,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1370.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 93,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 493.60%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 273.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Berger Financial Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Sold Out: WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $63.52 and $67.7, with an estimated average price of $65.97.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Berger Financial Group, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berger Financial Group, Inc. Also check out:

1. Berger Financial Group, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berger Financial Group, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berger Financial Group, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berger Financial Group, Inc keeps buying
insider

insider