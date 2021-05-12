Q3 Asset Management Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: EDV, VLUE, XLE, IBB, IXN, SCHP, MUB, PDBC, XHB, VMBS, NUE, PBCT, XOM, BEN, ABT, GE, BA, SPG, MRO, VIAC, AMAT, MU, LRCX, PYPL, WDC, VCSH,
- Added Positions: QQQ, AMLP, OIH, CARZ, IPAY, VOE, JNK, VBR, JPST, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, EMB, TSLA,
- Sold Out: XRT, SMH, XLK, BWX, CWB, PFF, MNA, FIXD, FDIS, FDN, GDX, ALB, ROST, PPG, SWK, PNR, FCX, X, FSLR, NKE,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,116 shares, 28.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.53%
- Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 366,022 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 41,908 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 50,838 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 60,974 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.63%. The holding were 366,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 60,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 124,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 33,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 50,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 130.53%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.31%. The holding were 150,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 402.94%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 89,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.
