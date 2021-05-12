Q3 Asset Management Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

New Purchases: EDV, VLUE, XLE, IBB, IXN, SCHP, MUB, PDBC, XHB, VMBS, NUE, PBCT, XOM, BEN, ABT, GE, BA, SPG, MRO, VIAC, AMAT, MU, LRCX, PYPL, WDC, VCSH,

Investment company Q3 Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q3 Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Q3 Asset Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 150,116 shares, 28.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.53% Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 366,022 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 41,908 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 50,838 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 60,974 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.63%. The holding were 366,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 60,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 124,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 33,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 50,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 130.53%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $316.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.31%. The holding were 150,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 402.94%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 89,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 62.72%. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $212.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 41,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26.

Q3 Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.