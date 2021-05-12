Logo
JT Stratford LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JT Stratford LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, 3M Co, Tesla Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q1, JT Stratford LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JT Stratford LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jt+stratford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JT Stratford LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,135 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 57,529 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 429,131 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 110,117 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,728 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $547.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 143.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 70,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 558.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 131.27%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 110.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 117.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of JT Stratford LLC. Also check out:

1. JT Stratford LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JT Stratford LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JT Stratford LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JT Stratford LLC keeps buying
insider

insider