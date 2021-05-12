JT Stratford LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: DHI, VFH, VIAC, SIVB, IVW, AY, SI, SHOP, RIO, FSLR, NEAR, AMD, LEN, URI, EMB, JETS, VOO, IGHG, VWO, LUV, EXPE, SCHP, BBY, BGB, VMC, GRMN, LLY, BIIB, ALXN, PLD, DIA, MDLZ,

DHI, VFH, VIAC, SIVB, IVW, AY, SI, SHOP, RIO, FSLR, NEAR, AMD, LEN, URI, EMB, JETS, VOO, IGHG, VWO, LUV, EXPE, SCHP, BBY, BGB, VMC, GRMN, LLY, BIIB, ALXN, PLD, DIA, MDLZ, Added Positions: MINT, SPEM, MMM, TSLA, VIG, TSM, AMAT, IJR, CSX, WBA, AMZN, VCIT, UNH, VCSH, SPAB, NKE, WMT, VZ, VCLT, XLB, VUG, BA, VEA, CI, GM, ABBV, ADBE, SPYG, HON, SCHD, PFF, RSP, CVS, CGC, NLY, PFE, PYPL, CRM, NVDA, GOOGL, FTNT, DAL, SNEX, WM, PG, JPM, VB, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, BAC, DOCU, IBUY, UPS, IEF, IWD, SPDW, SPYV, VTV, XLI, NUE, ATVI, AMGN, TFC, C, DE, EA, ENB, INTC, ICE, ROKU, ODFL, NTR, PRU, UNP, VLO, CLDR, PEGA, PFG, SBUX, LQD, COST, CMCSA, ITA, MPC, MO,

MINT, SPEM, MMM, TSLA, VIG, TSM, AMAT, IJR, CSX, WBA, AMZN, VCIT, UNH, VCSH, SPAB, NKE, WMT, VZ, VCLT, XLB, VUG, BA, VEA, CI, GM, ABBV, ADBE, SPYG, HON, SCHD, PFF, RSP, CVS, CGC, NLY, PFE, PYPL, CRM, NVDA, GOOGL, FTNT, DAL, SNEX, WM, PG, JPM, VB, CSCO, CVX, BRK.B, BAC, DOCU, IBUY, UPS, IEF, IWD, SPDW, SPYV, VTV, XLI, NUE, ATVI, AMGN, TFC, C, DE, EA, ENB, INTC, ICE, ROKU, ODFL, NTR, PRU, UNP, VLO, CLDR, PEGA, PFG, SBUX, LQD, COST, CMCSA, ITA, MPC, MO, Reduced Positions: JNJ, BND, GOVT, V, FB, RF, DUK, PGR, BMY, GD, IYE, IVV, TSN, SHYG, ZM, MCD, IWB, SO, USMV, T, ABT, AYI, LMT, KO, SPG, MSFT, PEP, NFLX, SPIB, IGSB, BLK, NEE, PSX, TPR, QQQ, AMT, QUAL, BSV, NVAX, MRNA, WELL, LRCX, MRK, QCOM, GE, DPZ, DG, MA, SCHW, PNC, WFC, TEVA, TGT, VYM,

JNJ, BND, GOVT, V, FB, RF, DUK, PGR, BMY, GD, IYE, IVV, TSN, SHYG, ZM, MCD, IWB, SO, USMV, T, ABT, AYI, LMT, KO, SPG, MSFT, PEP, NFLX, SPIB, IGSB, BLK, NEE, PSX, TPR, QQQ, AMT, QUAL, BSV, NVAX, MRNA, WELL, LRCX, MRK, QCOM, GE, DPZ, DG, MA, SCHW, PNC, WFC, TEVA, TGT, VYM, Sold Out: XOM, BABA, D, ESGU, MSGE, CLX, INO, EW, SPLG, GIS, SYY, RTX, IWN, VGT, EFT,

Investment company JT Stratford LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, 3M Co, Tesla Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JT Stratford LLC. As of 2021Q1, JT Stratford LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JT Stratford LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jt+stratford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,135 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 57,529 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 429,131 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 110,117 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,728 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $547.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 143.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 70,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 558.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 131.27%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 110.22%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 117.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.8 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $99.65.

JT Stratford LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.