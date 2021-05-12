HPM Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HPM Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HPM Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Unity Software Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Chevron Corp, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HPM Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, HPM Partners LLC owns 637 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HPM Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hpm+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HPM Partners LLC
  1. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,285,022 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 460,351 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.24%
  3. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,871,305 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,091,790 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 327,676 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 159,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Safehold Inc (SAFE)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.62 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $75.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 98,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,362,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 559.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 160,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 334.44%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of HPM Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. HPM Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HPM Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HPM Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HPM Partners LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider