HPM Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp

Investment company HPM Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Unity Software Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp, Chevron Corp, iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HPM Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, HPM Partners LLC owns 637 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,285,022 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 460,351 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.24% GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,871,305 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,091,790 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 327,676 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 159,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.62 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $75.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 98,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,362,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 559.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 160,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 334.44%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.