HPM Partners LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Intel Corp, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: U, SPTL, DDOG, CPT, SAFE, FTAI, NFE, CLOV, AMWL, STAR, STLD, MRVI, FLGT, PLTR, AFIB, FVRR, LOB, AI, SDY, VV, CRSP, VSS, VHT, VGLT, ROKU, SPCE, SPOT, TAN, PINS, CTVA, TXG, RSP, PTON, NCNO, KRE, IUSG, BNL, FNDF, DXJ, ARKW, ABNB, NTRA, ASH, BK, BAM, CNI, ED, DEO, DLR, EXPE, FE, LB, MLM, OMCL, PCAR, SBAC, SFNC, WEX, TTD, ETSY, WIW, HUBS, MGNI, TEL, WIX, SBSI, WD, SNDL, AEZS, NSPR, TNXP, FSP, GGN, NOK, MVF, RIGL, TEVA,
- Added Positions: VOO, IEFA, GDS, MPC, NXPI, VUG, BA, LQD, KMI, IWM, DIS, BAC, NTRS, SPY, AAPL, ZBH, QCOM, GM, VB, VTV, APTV, IEMG, BRMK, VWO, APD, OKTA, CVS, FIS, PSX, TWLO, ACWX, DIA, EFA, GVI, ACN, AVY, XRAY, DAL, NOW, NRZ, SEDG, DSI, QQQ, VGIT, CB, TFC, CI, C, CCI, ENB, RE, GS, HD, HON, TT, MAR, MCHP, SHW, LUV, TSM, USB, UNP, WMT, HEI.A, MA, AVGO, OMER, PIRS, SHOP, SQ, TEAM, EYE, ZS, DOCU, ZM, ADPT, ORCC, AGG, ARKK, BIV, BSV, DJP, ESGD, GSIE, IJR, ITOT, IVV, IWB, IWD, IWV, MUB, RWO, SCHZ, VBR, VGK, VTI, ATVI, AMD, ALK, ALL, AMX, AEP, APH, ADI, BIDU, BLK, CERN, CLF, COP, STZ, DE, DXCM, DD, EA, EFX, EQIX, XOM, F, FCX, GD, GE, LHX, HUM, IBM, INFO, ILMN, LOW, MCD, MCO, VTRS, NSC, ORCL, PH, LIN, BKNG, PWR, REGN, SRE, SNA, STT, TGT, TSCO, UL, VFC, VRTX, WM, WFC, WY, WEC, CMG, GTLS, ORBC, MLCO, TMUS, MELI, STWD, VRSK, WDAY, HASI, CDW, JD, KEYS, TDOC, CRON, FTV, KNSL, KRP, BPMP, ESTC, BYND, UBER, CRWD, OTIS, PTVE, SNOW, AAXJ, AMLP, ARKG, EMB, ESGU, IEI, IJJ, IWF, IWN, IYC, OEF, PFF, PRF, SCHA, SCHF, SCHH, SCHX, SCZ, SHY, SMH, VGSH, VIG, VMBS, VNQ, VO, VOT, VTWO, XLF, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: CAT, FB, INTC, ATEC, GBDC, AMT, CVX, IGF, BABA, ALXN, PEP, ADBE, ROP, CRM, TMO, GLD, ADSK, EPD, NVDA, RTX, GNRC, BNDX, EPP, IAU, GOOGL, IBN, JPM, ANTM, PYPL, AMAT, BRK.B, BSX, IRM, MRK, NFLX, TSLA, VCSH, VYM, PLD, T, AMP, AMGN, BLL, BMY, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CSCO, DHR, ETN, LLY, NEE, HBAN, ICE, INTU, JNJ, MDLZ, LH, LRCX, MDT, NKE, PNC, PFE, RF, RDS.A, TXN, UPS, UNH, VZ, GWW, YUM, EBAY, BRK.A, DFS, AWK, BIP, PM, DISCK, NVGS, LDP, CTLT, CDK, PSTG, YUMC, FOXA, DOW, DBEF, DBEU, EEM, EWJ, IEUR, IVW, IWP, SCHD, SCHE, SCHO, SCHP, VTEB, ASML, ABT, ALB, ARE, AXP, ANSS, AON, ARCC, AZN, BCE, BAX, BDX, BWA, BXP, CM, CTAS, KO, CMCSA, CNMD, DHI, DB, DBD, D, DUK, ECL, EW, EMR, EXAS, FDX, FISV, GPC, HSY, JCOM, KMB, LYG, LMT, MTB, MKL, MCK, MU, MS, MSI, NGG, NTAP, NOC, NVS, NUE, PPG, PPL, PEG, DGX, RSG, RHI, SLB, SWKS, SO, TRV, SRCL, TROW, UAL, OLED, WBA, XEL, ET, TDG, HTGC, SAR, PNNT, BX, TAK, DG, PSF, GMAB, XYL, PANW, MRCC, PCI, ZTS, BLUE, ESRT, VEEV, TWTR, SYF, CFG, LBRDA, GNL, KHC, GCP, NTNX, COUP, CDLX, GH, LYFT, ALC, DT, CARR, ACI, FSKR, ACWI, BOND, CMF, CQQQ, DBJP, DVY, EFAV, ESGE, EZU, GLDM, HEDJ, ICF, IEF, IGV, IJK, IVE, PRFZ, SCHB, SCHG, SLY, SLYG, SLYV, SPYG, TIP, VEU, VGT, VOE, XLP,
- Sold Out: USMV, SPYX, GNR, CWI, GOVT, EFV, BUD, VNQI, IWS, IFGL, ETY, NCZ, SPG, ZI, BRX, BHR, TWOU, ZEN, SHLX, TRU, AYX, PS, AVLR, CHNG, OKE, BND, LEN, IEX, OTRK, BPYU, FNF, FDS, SLV, CPRT, BIIB, MAC, ROK, RMD, MNR, INVA, MPW, WIA, ETG, ETW, JAZZ, LULU, ACAD, CHTR, LPLA, VIPS, USAC, BGB, SAN, PAA, NAK, RMTI, JRO, LMRK, LADR,
For the details of HPM Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hpm+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HPM Partners LLC
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,285,022 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 460,351 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.24%
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 1,871,305 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,091,790 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 327,676 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 67,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 159,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $119.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Safehold Inc (SAFE)
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.62 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $75.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
HPM Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 98,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,362,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 559.76%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 160,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 334.44%. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 44,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
HPM Partners LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 100.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 46,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
HPM Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.
