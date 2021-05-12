Crown Advisors Management, Inc. Buys Entegris Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Sells BlackLine Inc, Everbridge Inc, Teradyne Inc

New Purchases: ENTG, AWI, SAH, RMBS, STRS,

ENTG, AWI, SAH, RMBS, STRS, Reduced Positions: TER, TYL, COHU, LRCX, MASI, BXC, TNDM, NVR, TTEK, DECK, NXRT, IBP, PGNY, CRMT, POOL, MPWR, TECH, BLDR, LGIH, CCS, MHO,

TER, TYL, COHU, LRCX, MASI, BXC, TNDM, NVR, TTEK, DECK, NXRT, IBP, PGNY, CRMT, POOL, MPWR, TECH, BLDR, LGIH, CCS, MHO, Sold Out: BL, EVBG,

Investment company Crown Advisors Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Entegris Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Rambus Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, sells BlackLine Inc, Everbridge Inc, Teradyne Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Cohu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crown Advisors Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Crown Advisors Management, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 175,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 50,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 113,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 50,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.

Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.