Crown Advisors Management, Inc. Buys Entegris Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Sells BlackLine Inc, Everbridge Inc, Teradyne Inc

- New Purchases: ENTG, AWI, SAH, RMBS, STRS,
- Reduced Positions: TER, TYL, COHU, LRCX, MASI, BXC, TNDM, NVR, TTEK, DECK, NXRT, IBP, PGNY, CRMT, POOL, MPWR, TECH, BLDR, LGIH, CCS, MHO,
- Sold Out: BL, EVBG,
These are the top 5 holdings of CROWN ADVISORS MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 175,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 50,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- Century Communities Inc (CCS) - 113,000 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 50,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $101.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $46.38. The stock is now traded at around $48.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stratus Properties Inc (STRS)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.99 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Crown Advisors Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of CROWN ADVISORS MANAGEMENT, INC..
