Relative Value Partners Group, LLC Buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, Sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclay

- New Purchases: TSI, MIE, QYLD, EMLP, MO, LB, EZM, IDV, PXF, ALSK, IBM, DFJ, AEG,
- Added Positions: PPR, SPSB, CMBS, IVE, VNQI, MINT, JLS, VTV, VEA, JHB, IVV, IWD, MFA, OCSI, EHT, PRF, VTI, IEMG, KMI, VBR, VB, IEFA, OEF, EFF, TPZ, IJH, IGD, NIQ, MNR, VLUE, FRA, TRTX, CLNC, USRT, BBDC, IJS, SPY, PXH, EPS, EQC, BDJ, GPMT, BRT, LADR, GPM, GDX, JRI, JMM, VTIP, GBDC, ACRE, EDIV, EBC, EFA, K, VZ, JNJ, SLV, PFF, PFE, GF, RGT, ABBV, GM, WMT, PNNT, LGI, JEQ,
- Reduced Positions: SHM, VGSH, IEF, VGT, IEI, MIN, GOVT, EVV, FCT, BXMX, EVG, SHY, MGF, SPE, BSV, EIM, SHV, ARCC, WIA, WDR, JQC, ETY, SPAB, LLY, EMF, NAD, XBI, VONE, VO, TFI, MFL, TY, NXN, FOCS, FIV, NIM, EEA, IAU, VEU, ADP, ABT, AOD, VWO, BGT,
- Sold Out: NFJ, VMBS, SPTS, NHA, PHD, EGF, TRUP, NXR, BSE, BTT, NXQ, EXG, IVW, ANH, MMT, FGNA.U,
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 429,969 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 470,248 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 230,177 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 458,796 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.93%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,434,897 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.51%
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $5.71, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 277,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 358,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2460.15%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,941,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,434,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 470,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 219,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2780.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 178,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund by 109.23%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.817800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 490,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.81.Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.Sold Out: Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF)
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $13.
