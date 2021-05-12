Logo
Relative Value Partners Group, LLC Buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, Sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclay

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Relative Value Partners Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Voya Prime Rate Trust, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares CMBS ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Relative Value Partners Group, LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Relative Value Partners Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relative+value+partners+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Relative Value Partners Group, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 429,969 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 470,248 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 230,177 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 458,796 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.93%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,434,897 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.51%
New Purchase: Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Tcw Strategic Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $5.71, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 277,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 358,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $22.78, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2460.15%. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 4,941,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,434,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 470,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 219,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2780.65%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 178,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund (JLS)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Mortgage And Income Fund by 109.23%. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $20.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.817800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 490,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.81.

Sold Out: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Sold Out: Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF)

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Relative Value Partners Group, LLC. Also check out:

