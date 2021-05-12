Altius Reports Voting Results From May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) (Altius or the Corporation) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, Andr Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss all with votes in favour at 98% or higher. The voting participation rate was 56% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another solid voter turn-out. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 12,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
RESOLUTION
FOR
WITHHELD
RESULT
Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St.
23,129,485
104,203
Approved (99.55%)
Election of the following directors:
Nicole Adshead-Bell
19,679,695
196,701
Elected (99.01%)
Teresa Conway
19,813,824
62,572
Elected (99.69%)
John Baker
19,701,344
175,052
Elected (99.12%)
Brian Dalton
19,383,109
38,287
Elected (99.81%)
Anna El Erian
19,656,144
220,252
Elected (98.89%)
Andr Gaumond
19,838,832
37,564
Elected (99.81%)
Roger Lace
19,816,697
59,699
Elected (99.70%)
Fred Mifflin
19,657,457
218,939
Elected (98.90%)
Jamie Strauss
19,589,186
287,210
Elected (98.56%)
Say on Pay
FOR
19,339,424
AGAINST
536,970
RESULT
Approved (97.30%)
About Altius
Altiuss strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altiuss commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 41,457,706 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canadas Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.
