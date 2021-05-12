Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces the Successful Completion of Reinsurance Programs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces the Successful Completion of Reinsurance Programs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty insurer Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR) (Palomar or the Company) today announced the successful completion of certain reinsurance programs incepting June 1, 2021.

The Company procured approximately $180 million of incremental limit for earthquakes and $100 million of incremental limit for windstorms. Reinsurance coverage now exhausts at $1.65 billion for earthquake events and $700 million for hurricane events, providing adequate headroom to support the Companys growth initiatives as well as coverage in excess of Palomars 1:250-year zone peak zone Probable Maximum Loss (PML).

The Company increased its catastrophe event retention from $10 million to $12.5 million for all perils. Additionally, the Company completely placed the excess of loss layers of its catastrophe program thereby eliminating its co-participation and retention in selected layers. Previously the Company had $3 million of co-participation within its reinsurance program, effective June 1st Palomar has reduced its net retained loss for covered events by $500 thousand. The $12.5 million per occurrence pre-tax retention is further backstopped by the $25 million catastrophe aggregate excess of loss cover (The Aggregate Cover) put into place April 1st.

We are very pleased to successfully complete our 6/1 placement, commented Mac Armstrong, Palomars Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. We were able to procure an incremental $280 million of limit to support our growth, adjust our retention modestly down when factoring in co-participations to $12.5 million and incorporate a well-received ILS issuance in the form of Torrey Pines Re into our comprehensive reinsurance program. We greatly appreciate the strong support from our reinsurance panel.

Additional highlights of the 6/1 placement include:

  • Successful issuance of $400 million of collateralized capacity through Torrey Pines Re 144A Catastrophe Bond, which diversifies the panel by accessing ILS investors on a multi-year basis;

  • The addition of 6 new reinsurers to bring Palomars reinsurance panel to approximately 82 reinsurers, all of which have an A- (Excellent) (Outlook Stable) or better financial strength rating from A.M. Best or post collateral;

  • Prepaid reinstatements for all layers that include a reinstatement provision, thereby limiting the pre-tax net loss to $12.5 million without any offset for additional reinsurance premium.

Mr. Armstrong continued, The consummation of the 6/1 renewal along with the Aggregate Cover are further examples of Palomars commitment to providing consistent earnings and profitable, predictable growth. These reinsurance programs are central to our ability to produce an attractive earnings stream and return on equity.

Palomar President, Heath Fisher added, We thoughtfully navigated a complicated renewal given the 2020 hurricane season as well as Winter Storm Uri in Texas. Over the past two quarters we took decisive action to improve underwriting results, and it is gratifying to see our panel endorse this strategy and offer increased support. We are fully invested in optimizing the portfolio for the betterment of Palomar, our reinsurers and our investors. The successful 6/1 placement is emblematic of the strength and collaborative nature of our reinsurance relationships and moreover positions us to take advantage of compelling market conditions. We remain grateful to reinsurers for their partnership and continued support of our business.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (PSIC), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomars underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomars principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

CONTACT:
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODIzNTM3MSM0MTgwOTA3IzIxNTY5MDY=
e7bd6074-d8d6-4333-bf73-bca4d86545c0
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)