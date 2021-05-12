Logo
International Land Alliance to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (

ILAL, Financial), (ILA or the Company), an international land investment and development firm, today announced that management will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place May 17-18, 2021.

ILA management is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Time: 1:15 p.m. Pacific time / 4:15 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A3kbTZWVT9yjCgCjEO7dvw

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (

ILAL, Financial) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects, or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
[email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

