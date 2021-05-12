Logo
Yvon Cariou Retires From DMC Global's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced Yvon Cariou has retired from the Companys Board of Directors. Mr. Cariou, 75, was appointed to DMCs board in 2006 and was the Companys president and CEO from 2000 to 2013. He did not stand for reelection at todays annual meeting of stockholders.

Kevin Longe, president and CEO, said, On behalf of the board of directors and the entire DMC family, I want to thank Yvon for his more than two decades of dedicated service to the Company and its stakeholders. We are extremely grateful for his many contributions, and wish him an enjoyable and rewarding retirement.

In anticipation of Mr. Carious retirement, Ruth Dreessen was appointed to DMCs board as an independent director in October 2020.

About DMC
DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMCs objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMCs culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMCs portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol BOOM. For more information, visit the Companys website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


