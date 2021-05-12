United Bankshares, Inc. Elects Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Bankshares, Inc. Elects Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



During its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, United Bankshares, Inc. (United), a $27 billion regional financial services company, announced the election of Charles L. Capito, Jr. to its board of directors. Capito is the former Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Advisors Complex in West Virginia.



As a seasoned leader in the financial services industry, Charlie is highly respected in the business community throughout West Virginia and in Washington, D.C., stated United Bankshares, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Richard M. Adams. United prides itself in its local leadership and commitment to serving the local communities across our footprint, which makes Charlie a welcome addition to our board as we continue our mission of excellence in service to our employees, our customers, our shareholders and our communities.



During his time at Wells Fargo, he was charged with the prudent management of the firms resources, while also building local partnerships in West Virginia, recruiting top talent and creating an inclusive environment of teamwork and innovation across the firm. Previously, he also served as Executive Vice President and Director of Business Development at United Bank. While at United, Capito was also a member of the United Brokerage Services, Inc. Board. Prior to this, he served in leadership roles with Citigroup in New York City and the Legg Mason Division at Smith Barney in Washington, D.C.



Currently, in addition to his role as President of the Congressional Club Museum and Foundation in Washington, D.C., Capito serves on the West Virginia University Board of Governors. He is also a trustee, as well as Audit Committee Chairman, for both Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. and CAMC Health Systems, Inc. in Charleston, West Virginia. Capito is the husband of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV.



About United Bankshares, Inc.



United Bankshares, Inc. has consolidated assets of approximately $27 billion and is the parent company of United Bank, comprising 203 full-service banking offices and 20 loan origination offices in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Washington, D.C. Uniteds stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol UBSI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512006048/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)