PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share





PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable July 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.









About PulteGroup









PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of Americas largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industrys most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroups purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.









