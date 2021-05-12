U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Announces Virtual Conference Participation





U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) today announced that Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, Cameron Ramsdell, President of Variant, and Joel Gard, President of Xpress Technologies, are scheduled to virtually participate at the:















Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference to be held May 19-20, 2021. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).













In addition, Eric Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in the Public Truckload Panel at the:















Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference to be held May 25-27, 2021. The Public Truckload Panel is scheduled on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 1:35 p.m. (Eastern Time).













Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the investors section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.usxpress.com and will be archived for a limited time.









About U.S. Xpress Enterprises









Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.









