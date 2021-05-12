CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 12 May 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 "FRAS3"), known as a powerhouse in replacement car parts with a portfolio of iconic products and brands, as well as being the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a global leader, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2021. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations.

MAIN RESULTS 1Q21

(Percentages indicate variations compared to the respective periods of 1Q20 and 4Q20 values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

1Q21: BRL 640.7 (1Q20: +87.4% | 4Q20: +7.6%)





Net revenue on the international market:

1Q21: BRL 406.6 (1Q20: +145.2% | 4Q20: +4.0%)





Net revenue on the foreign market:

1Q21: BRL 234.0 (1Q20: +33.0% | 4Q20: +14.5%)





Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations): 1Q21: USD 42.6 (1Q20: +9.0% | 4Q20: +12.5%)

Consolidated gross profit: 1Q21: BRL 188.5 (1Q20: +112.5% | 4Q20: +7.2%)

Operating Profit:

1Q21: BRL 96.7 (1Q20: +424.9% | 4Q20: -25.3%)





EBITDA:

1Q21: BRL 125.6 (1Q20: +229.3% | 4Q20: -19.8%)





Consolidated net profit:

1Q21: BRL 60.5 (1Q20: +4899.0% | 4Q20: -52.9%)



RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)

13/05/2021 (Thursday);

11:00 Brasilia | 10:00 New York| 15:00 London;

Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 |+55 11 4210-1803

Dial-in with connections in the USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627

Password: Fras-le;

WEBCASTING

Portuguese: Click here

English: Click here

Contact RI

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-announces-1q21-results-301290300.html

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.