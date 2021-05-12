Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

PR Newswire
MONTREAL, May 12, 2021
MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ, Financial) (NYSE:TRQ, Financial) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021, are set out below.
Election of Directors
According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
George Burns
143,281,680
88.96%
17,775,025
11.04%
R. Peter Gillin
129,988,745
80.71%
31,067,960
19.29%
Alfred P. Grigg
133,864,450
83.12%
27,192,255
16.88%
Stephen Jones
135,542,923
84.16%
25,513,782
15.84%
Russel C. Robertson
133,868,003
83.12%
27,188,702
16.88%
Maryse Saint-Laurent
134,154,570
83.30%
26,902,135
16.70%
Steve Thibeault
144,452,375
89.69%
16,604,330
10.31%
Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.
