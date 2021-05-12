Pampa Energía announces results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energa S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.

As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (electricity distribution), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) record their operations in local currency. Thus, the Q1 21 figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2021 (6.1%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 92.00. Moreover, the Q1 20 figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2020 (3.8%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 64.47[1].

On December 28, 2020, it was announced the sale of the controlling stake in Edenor. Therefore, the electricity distribution segment is shown as a discontinued operation for the current and comparative periods. Its analysis is detailed in the Appendix of the Earnings Release.

Main results from the Q1 21[2]

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations of US$321 million[3], 11% higher than the US$290 million recorded in Q1 20, explained by the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), thus higher own gas sales to cover said Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), higher sale volumes and prices in petrochemicals and the recovery of oil and gas prices, partially offset by lower spot energy revenue and hydrocarbons volume sold.

Power generation of 4,442 GWh from 15 power plants [4]

from 15 power plants Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 98 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations of US$204 million, 16% higher than the US$175 million in Q1 20, mainly from petrochemicals, and to a lesser extent, from oil and gas, holding and others, and power generation.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$33 million, US$19 million higher than Q1 20, mainly due to better operating margin and assets' impairment loss in Q1 20 (US$67 million), partially offset by higher losses from the holding of financial instruments and an income tax charge in Q1 21.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 3.31.2021

As of 12.31.2020

AR$ US$ FX 92

AR$ US$ FX 84.15 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

147,018 1,598

135,445 1,610 Intangible assets

3,754 41

3,455 41 Right-of-use assets

926 10

867 10 Deferred tax assets

9,230 100

9,082 108 Investments in joint ventures and associates

56,571 615

46,229 549 Financial assets at amortized cost

9,222 100

8,428 100 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

1,030 11

942 11 Other assets

60 1

57 1 Trade and other receivables

3,302 36

3,631 43 Total non-current assets

231,113 2,512

208,136 2,473 Inventories

12,471 136

9,766 116 Financial assets at amortized cost

1,144 12

2,062 25 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

28,340 308

27,382 325 Derivative financial instruments

8 0

1 - Trade and other receivables

31,622 344

28,678 341 Cash and cash equivalents

9,254 101

11,900 141 Total current assets

82,839 900

79,789 948 Assets classified as held for sale

141,419 1,537

123,603 1,469 Total assets

455,371 4,950

411,528 4,890













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

133,502 1,451

120,247 1,428 Non-controlling interest

32,864 357

28,631 341 Total equity

166,366 1,808

148,878 1,769













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

168 2

161 2 Provisions

12,805 139

9,326 111 Income tax liabilities

11,540 125

11,004 131 Taxes payables

128 1

128 2 Deferred tax liabilities

- -

93 1 Defined benefit plans

1,710 19

1,460 17 Borrowings

126,169 1,371

115,428 1,372 Trade and other payables

1,542 17

1,418 16 Total non-current liabilities

154,062 1,675

139,018 1,652 Provisions

1,502 16

1,379 16 Income tax liabilities

556 6

897 11 Taxes payables

3,751 41

3,030 36 Defined benefit plans

289 3

298 4 Salaries and social security payable

1,316 14

1,935 23 Derivative financial instruments

5 0

40 - Borrowings

17,577 191

20,377 242 Trade and other payables

11,074 120

9,778 116 Total current liabilities

36,070 392

37,734 448 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

98,873 1,075

85,898 1,021 Total liabilities

289,005 3,141

262,650 3,121













Total liabilities and equity

455,371 4,950

411,528 4,890

Consolidated income statement

(For the quarter ended on March 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)





First quarter Figures in million

2021

2020



AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

28,635 321

18,036 290 Cost of sales

(16,353) (185)

(11,161) (182)













Gross profit

12,282 136

6,875 108













Selling expenses

(542) (7)

(599) (10) Administrative expenses

(2,016) (23)

(1,536) (25) Exploration expenses

(7) -

(4) - Other operating income

976 11

709 11 Other operating expenses

(3,050) (33)

(458) (8) Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

2,226 26

2,069 32 Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

- -

(4,316) (67) Impairment of financial assets

(103) (1)

(69) (1)













Operating income

9,766 109

2,671 40













Financial income

165 2

142 3 Financial costs

(3,986) (45)

(2,643) (43) Other financial results

(2,061) (24)

(409) (4) Financial results, net

(5,882) (67)

(2,910) (44)













Profit before tax

3,884 42

(239) (4)













Income tax

(715) (8)

439 8













Net income for continuing operations

3,169 34

200 4













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

525 5

743 12













Net income (loss) for the period

3,694 39

943 16 Attributable to the owners of the Company

3,152 33

775 14 Continuing operations

3,150 33

360 7 Discontinued operations

2 0

415 7 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

542 6

168 2













Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

2.21 0.02

0.47 0.01 From continuing operations

2.21 0.02

0.22 0.00 From discontinued operations

0.00 -

0.25 0.00













Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

55.29 0.58

11.87 0.22 From continuing operations

55.25 0.58

5.51 0.11 From discontinued operations

0.04 -

6.36 0.11













Average outstanding common shares

1,425.3



1,632.4

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,410.5



1,596.3



Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 21 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

For more information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani

CEO

Gabriel Cohen

CFO

Lida Wang

Investor relations and sustainability officer

The Pampa Energa Building, Maip 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000

[email protected]

ri.pampaenergia.com/en

[1] For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

[2] The financial information presented in this document is based on FS prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

[3] It does not include sales from discontinued operations for US$229 million and from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$97 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results from discontinued operations' and the equity income as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[4] It includes 100% of Ensenada Barragn Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

[5] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

