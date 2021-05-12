Pampa Energía announces results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021

PR Newswire
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 12, 2021
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energa S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.
As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').
However, Edenor (electricity distribution), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) record their operations in local currency. Thus, the Q1 21 figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2021 (6.1%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 92.00. Moreover, the Q1 20 figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2020 (3.8%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 64.47[1].
On December 28, 2020, it was announced the sale of the controlling stake in Edenor. Therefore, the electricity distribution segment is shown as a discontinued operation for the current and comparative periods. Its analysis is detailed in the Appendix of the Earnings Release.
Main results from the Q1 21[2]
Consolidated revenues from continuing operations of US$321 million[3], 11% higher than the US$290 million recorded in Q1 20, explained by the new combined cycle gas turbine at Genelba Thermal Power Plant ('CTGEBA'), thus higher own gas sales to cover said Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), higher sale volumes and prices in petrochemicals and the recovery of oil and gas prices, partially offset by lower spot energy revenue and hydrocarbons volume sold.
- Power generation of 4,442 GWh from 15 power plants[4]
- Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
- Sales of 98 thousand tons of petrochemical products
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[5] from continuing operations of US$204 million, 16% higher than the US$175 million in Q1 20, mainly from petrochemicals, and to a lesser extent, from oil and gas, holding and others, and power generation.
Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$33 million, US$19 million higher than Q1 20, mainly due to better operating margin and assets' impairment loss in Q1 20 (US$67 million), partially offset by higher losses from the holding of financial instruments and an income tax charge in Q1 21.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 3.31.2021
As of 12.31.2020
AR$
US$ FX 92
AR$
US$ FX 84.15
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
147,018
1,598
135,445
1,610
Intangible assets
3,754
41
3,455
41
Right-of-use assets
926
10
867
10
Deferred tax assets
9,230
100
9,082
108
Investments in joint ventures and associates
56,571
615
46,229
549
Financial assets at amortized cost
9,222
100
8,428
100
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
1,030
11
942
11
Other assets
60
1
57
1
Trade and other receivables
3,302
36
3,631
43
Total non-current assets
231,113
2,512
208,136
2,473
Inventories
12,471
136
9,766
116
Financial assets at amortized cost
1,144
12
2,062
25
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
28,340
308
27,382
325
Derivative financial instruments
8
0
1
-
Trade and other receivables
31,622
344
28,678
341
Cash and cash equivalents
9,254
101
11,900
141
Total current assets
82,839
900
79,789
948
Assets classified as held for sale
141,419
1,537
123,603
1,469
Total assets
455,371
4,950
411,528
4,890
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
133,502
1,451
120,247
1,428
Non-controlling interest
32,864
357
28,631
341
Total equity
166,366
1,808
148,878
1,769
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
168
2
161
2
Provisions
12,805
139
9,326
111
Income tax liabilities
11,540
125
11,004
131
Taxes payables
128
1
128
2
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
93
1
Defined benefit plans
1,710
19
1,460
17
Borrowings
126,169
1,371
115,428
1,372
Trade and other payables
1,542
17
1,418
16
Total non-current liabilities
154,062
1,675
139,018
1,652
Provisions
1,502
16
1,379
16
Income tax liabilities
556
6
897
11
Taxes payables
3,751
41
3,030
36
Defined benefit plans
289
3
298
4
Salaries and social security payable
1,316
14
1,935
23
Derivative financial instruments
5
0
40
-
Borrowings
17,577
191
20,377
242
Trade and other payables
11,074
120
9,778
116
Total current liabilities
36,070
392
37,734
448
Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
98,873
1,075
85,898
1,021
Total liabilities
289,005
3,141
262,650
3,121
Total liabilities and equity
455,371
4,950
411,528
4,890
Consolidated income statement
(For the quarter ended on March 31, 2021 and 2020, in millions)
First quarter
Figures in million
2021
2020
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
28,635
321
18,036
290
Cost of sales
(16,353)
(185)
(11,161)
(182)
Gross profit
12,282
136
6,875
108
Selling expenses
(542)
(7)
(599)
(10)
Administrative expenses
(2,016)
(23)
(1,536)
(25)
Exploration expenses
(7)
-
(4)
-
Other operating income
976
11
709
11
Other operating expenses
(3,050)
(33)
(458)
(8)
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
2,226
26
2,069
32
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
-
-
(4,316)
(67)
Impairment of financial assets
(103)
(1)
(69)
(1)
Operating income
9,766
109
2,671
40
Financial income
165
2
142
3
Financial costs
(3,986)
(45)
(2,643)
(43)
Other financial results
(2,061)
(24)
(409)
(4)
Financial results, net
(5,882)
(67)
(2,910)
(44)
Profit before tax
3,884
42
(239)
(4)
Income tax
(715)
(8)
439
8
Net income for continuing operations
3,169
34
200
4
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
525
5
743
12
Net income (loss) for the period
3,694
39
943
16
Attributable to the owners of the Company
3,152
33
775
14
Continuing operations
3,150
33
360
7
Discontinued operations
2
0
415
7
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
542
6
168
2
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
2.21
0.02
0.47
0.01
From continuing operations
2.21
0.02
0.22
0.00
From discontinued operations
0.00
-
0.25
0.00
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
55.29
0.58
11.87
0.22
From continuing operations
55.25
0.58
5.51
0.11
From discontinued operations
0.04
-
6.36
0.11
Average outstanding common shares
1,425.3
1,632.4
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,410.5
1,596.3
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 21 results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q21VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
You may find additional information on the Company at:
For more information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
CEO
Gabriel Cohen
CFO
Lida Wang
Investor relations and sustainability officer
The Pampa Energa Building, Maip 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
[email protected]
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
[1] For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').
[2] The financial information presented in this document is based on FS prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
[3] It does not include sales from discontinued operations for US$229 million and from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$97 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results from discontinued operations' and the equity income as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[4] It includes 100% of Ensenada Barragn Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.
[5] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
