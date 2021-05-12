Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec. John T Guthrie Sold $795,746 of Shares

EVP, CFO and Assistant Sec. of Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John T Guthrie (insider trades) sold 3,918 shares of SITE on 05/10/2021 at an average price of $203.1 a share. The total sale was $795,746.
For the complete insider trading history of SITE, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.