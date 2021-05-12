American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman, CEO & President Ernest S Rady Bought $1.9 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 56,226 shares of AAT on 05/12/2021 at an average price of $34.39 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.9 million.
