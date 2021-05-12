Logo
COVID-19 Vaccine Age Eligibilty Expands at All Rite Aid Locations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced it is administering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 or older at all locations offering the Pfizer vaccine, following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Guardians for individuals under 18 can now schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com%2Fcovid-19. Those ages 12 through 17 are only authorized to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, per CDC guidance.



Additionally, Rite Aid is enabling schools and organizations in its footprint to inquire about vaccine clinics directly with the company by visiting www.riteaid.com%2Fcovid-19%2Fcommunity-clinics. The clinic inquiry tool provides a seamless and efficient way to organize on-site vaccine clinics, helping to bring the vaccine directly into communities and reach people at schools, community centers, churches, and workplaces. Clinics are conducted by Rite Aids pharmacy team.



Opening eligibility for those 12 and older is a major step forward in the effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible and help bring an end to the pandemic, said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. But we know that availability of the vaccine is just one step. Its important to reach people where they learn, gather, work, and worship. To make the vaccination process as safe and seamless as possible, we've designed a tool on our website that makes scheduling a pop-up clinic simple. Whether its COVID-19 testing or vaccine clinics, were eager to help our communities thrive.



For more information about Rite Aids COVID-19 vaccine efforts, please visit www.RiteAid.com%2Fcovid-19.



About Rite Aid Corporation



Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to Americans 365 days a year. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512006055/en/

