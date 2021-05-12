Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Healthcare Conferences





Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference and a virtual presentation at the Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit.









Conference Details:











Event:











2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference











Date:











Wednesday, May 19, 2021











Time:











3:05 pm ET











Format:











Fireside chat











Participants:











RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO























Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development























Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer



































Event:











Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit











Date:











Friday, May 21, 2021











Time:











4:35 pm ET











Format:











Presentation











Participants:











RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO























Dr. Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development























Kamran Alam, Chief Financial Officer













Webcasts for these conferences will be available in the Events & Media section of the Taysha corporate website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.tayshagtx.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.









About Taysha Gene Therapies









Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our teams proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platforman engine for potential new cureswith a goal of dramatically improving patients lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.





