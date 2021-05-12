Endeavour Silver Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that at the Companys 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 12, 2021 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,521,897 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 41.25% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:



Director Votes for Votes withheld Percent for Percent withheld Margaret M. Beck 34,983,870 749,106 97.90% 2.10% Ricardo M. Campoy 35,070,420 662,556 98.15% 1.85% Bradford J. Cooke 33,801,339 1,931,637 94.59% 5.41% Geoffrey A. Handley 33,025,727 2,707,250 92.42% 7.58% Rex J. McLennan 34,891,330 841,646 97.64% 2.36% Kenneth Pickering 35,004,529 728,448 97.96% 2.04% Mario D. Szotlender 34,601,368 1,131,608 96.83% 3.17%

All director nominees were re-elected.

By a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted 98.09% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 97.51% in favour to reconfirm the Stock Option Plan, as amended by Amendment No. 5 and 97.75% in favour of the Share Unit Plan.

As previously announced, effective today, Bradford Cooke has been appointed Executive Chair of the Board and has stepped down as CEO. Dan Dickson has assumed the role of CEO and has been appointed to the Board, Christine West has assumed the role of CFO and Rex McLennan has been selected as Lead Director of Endeavour. Geoff Handley has stepped down as Chairman but plans to remain an active Director of the Company.

Bradford Cooke commented, I want to thank all of the people who have supported me over the past 17 years in building up Endeavour Silver to the Company it is today, including our management team, board of directors and of course our shareholders. We have done some great things together but we are not half done yet.

The time has come to pass the management baton to our rising stars, Dan Dickson and Christine West. I plan to stay active with Endeavour, utilizing my knowledge of and contacts in the mining industry to continue building a bigger and better Company, and supporting Dan and Christine in their new roles. We appreciate the vote of confidence of our directors and shareholders.

About Endeavour Silver Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

