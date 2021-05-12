Conformis, Inc. to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. ( CFMS), an orthopedic medical device company that features personalized knee and hip replacement products, announced today that Mark Augusti, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference.



The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord54/cfms/2442655.

Conformis management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Canaccord representative or Conformis Investor Relations at [email protected] and (781) 374-5598.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Conformis website at ir.conformis.com. The replay of the webcast will be archived on Conformis' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit and conform to each patients unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

