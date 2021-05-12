Strategic Equity Management Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: IWM, IWR, IEMG,

Investment company Strategic Equity Management Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Ball Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Equity Management. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Equity Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 256,711 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 101,968 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 73,705 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 57,039 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 43,996 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 73,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 109,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 94,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 110.86%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 38,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 40,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $81.25 and $92.26, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Strategic Equity Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 84.95%. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $208.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.08%. Strategic Equity Management still held 13,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.41%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Strategic Equity Management still held 10,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Equity Management reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.76%. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Strategic Equity Management still held 22,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.