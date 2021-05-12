Glenview Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deere, Brown-Forman Corp

- New Purchases: ULTA, XLK, HWM, ATKR, LH, HTGC, GLDD, SNV, A, BERY, PVH, MCK, MHO, KLIC, LHX, ALLY, EPD, BABA, DVA, DHI, IEFA, ARKG, TRTN, SNY, ESNT, SGOL, BGS, JAZZ, BUD, ATH, TRU, DKL, SAIC, CHMI, F, ALXN, DOX, AMX, NLY, AINV, CNC, LUMN, FIS, CPSI, DLX, WW, TGNA, KLAC, KEY, KNX, PRU, ROK, UBS, UGI, WM,
- Added Positions: ADBE, LLY, C, EMLP, USB, SHY, NSC, BAC, MRK, PFE, PHM, LMT, ORCL, DAL, ELAN, FLOT, SHV, ALL, AMZN, FDX, FLR, GOOGL, LRCX, MDT, SYY, WMT, T, ADI, AMAT, CVX, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, GILD, INTC, LEN, PEG, UNP, UNH, ANTM, XLNX, BRK.A, V, AVGO, NXPI, PYPL, IWD, VB, AMT, AMGN, TFC, BK, BIIB, CVS, STZ, EW, FISV, GD, GSK, GS, MTB, MCD, MS, OMC, ROST, VTR, DFS, ABBV, KHC, GEM, ITOT, VUG, ADP, CNI, CLX, EOG, HUBB, MTCH, IEX, ITW, SPGI, ORLY, PGR, RPM, RBCAA, SYBT, STX, SNA, SBUX, TSM, TSCO, VAR, ZBH, PSX, CDW, SHOP, YUMC, DGRW, IJH, IWV, QQQ, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: BURL, DE, BF.A, GSLC, BF.B, IVV, AIG, JNJ, LOW, MSFT, PEP, VNQ, HD, PG, TMO, IWM, IWR, SPY, MMM, KO, XOM, TSN, CMG, IJR, SUB, PLD, ABT, ACN, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, CL, DHR, DRI, DUK, ECL, EMR, HSY, HPQ, KMB, MET, VTRS, NEM, PPG, PXD, TXN, URI, VLO, EBAY, AGG, GSIE, IYF, IYH, IYJ, VOO, VYM, CB, APD, MO, HES, AEP, AMP, BP, BA, CF, CSX, CPB, COF, CINF, CRUS, COP, COST, CCI, DTE, DD, ETN, NEE, FAST, FFBC, FSP, GE, GPC, IDXX, MDLZ, NKE, ES, SLB, SHW, LUV, TRV, WBA, WFC, WEC, YUM, L, BX, AWK, PM, DG, TSLA, ZTS, GOOG, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, IDU, IVE, IVW, IWF, IWP, IYC, IYK, IYW, USMV, VIG, VV,
- Sold Out: FDS, KR, ADM, AJG, HRL, NOC, UNM, XEL, BKT, LULU, APAM, CRWD, PHR, KOSS,
For the details of Glenview Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glenview Trust Co
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,319,218 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 785,384 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,154 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 325,359 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,057 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)
Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1124.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 149,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $557.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of Glenview Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Glenview Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glenview Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glenview Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glenview Trust Co keeps buying