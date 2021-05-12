Logo
Glenview Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deere, Brown-Forman Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Glenview Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Citigroup Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deere, Brown-Forman Corp, American International Group Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Glenview Trust Co owns 385 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glenview Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Glenview Trust Co
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,319,218 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 785,384 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,154 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 325,359 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,057 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1124.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 149,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $557.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Glenview Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Glenview Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glenview Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glenview Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glenview Trust Co keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider