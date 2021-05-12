Glenview Trust Co Buys Adobe Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deere, Brown-Forman Corp

Investment company Glenview Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Citigroup Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Burlington Stores Inc, Deere, Brown-Forman Corp, American International Group Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Glenview Trust Co owns 385 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Glenview Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenview+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,319,218 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 785,384 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,154 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 325,359 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 102,057 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $271.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $80.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.01. The stock is now traded at around $122.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1124.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 120,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 74.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 164,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $23.48, with an estimated average price of $19.41. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 149,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $557.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.

Glenview Trust Co sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.