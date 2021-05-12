Logo
Steelhead Partners LLC Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc, Sells Globalstar Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Hercules Capital Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Steelhead Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc, sells Globalstar Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Hercules Capital Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steelhead Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Steelhead Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steelhead Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steelhead+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steelhead Partners LLC
  1. Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 60,700 shares, 60.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Itron Inc (ITRI) - 21,100 shares, 34.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 34,576 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.97%. The holding were 60,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.63%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Precigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 34,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.41.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Sold Out: Oaktree Strategic Income Corp (OCSI)

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steelhead Partners LLC. Also check out:

