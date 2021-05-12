Steelhead Partners LLC Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc, Sells Globalstar Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Hercules Capital Inc

New Purchases: OSH, ITRI, PGEN,

OSH, ITRI, PGEN, Sold Out: GSAT, XLF, HTGC, OCSI,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Steelhead Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Itron Inc, Precigen Inc, sells Globalstar Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Hercules Capital Inc, Oaktree Strategic Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steelhead Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Steelhead Partners LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steelhead Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steelhead+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 60,700 shares, 60.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Itron Inc (ITRI) - 21,100 shares, 34.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 34,576 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Globalstar Inc (GSAT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.97%. The holding were 60,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.63%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steelhead Partners LLC initiated holding in Precigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 34,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.41.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hercules Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.51.

Steelhead Partners LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.14.