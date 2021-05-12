Ibex Investors LLC Buys Check Point Software Technologies, Booking Holdings Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sells InMode, CyberArk Software, Nova Measuring Instruments

New Purchases: CHKP, BKNG, SAVE, MSFT, GM, MA, EA, MU, WDC, INTC, EAF, FUN, MRVL, DDS, EB, TTWO, ABNB, EXPE, INTU, TEL, FISV, BIDU, ALB, FOXA, ASYS, AMBA, MP, CCL, ITI, KLIC, ON, TPGY, DESP, BRK.B, WFC,

Investment company Ibex Investors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Check Point Software Technologies, Booking Holdings Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Motors Co, sells InMode, CyberArk Software, Nova Measuring Instruments, Verint Systems Inc, Tower Semiconductor during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ibex Investors LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ibex Investors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 325,000 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. New Position InMode Ltd (INMD) - 300,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.85% Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 463,000 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.12% Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN) - 1,814,780 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Radware Ltd (RDWR) - 727,602 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 58,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 268.40%. The purchase prices were between $243.37 and $283.99, with an estimated average price of $266.38. The stock is now traded at around $246.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 135.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 31,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc by 101.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 177,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 81.66%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.