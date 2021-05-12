Logo
Ibex Investors LLC Buys Check Point Software Technologies, Booking Holdings Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Sells InMode, CyberArk Software, Nova Measuring Instruments

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ibex Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Check Point Software Technologies, Booking Holdings Inc, Spirit Airlines Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Motors Co, sells InMode, CyberArk Software, Nova Measuring Instruments, Verint Systems Inc, Tower Semiconductor during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ibex Investors LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ibex Investors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ibex Investors LLC
  1. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 325,000 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 300,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.85%
  3. Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 463,000 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.12%
  4. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN) - 1,814,780 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. Radware Ltd (RDWR) - 727,602 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.18%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 58,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 34,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $356.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 268.40%. The purchase prices were between $243.37 and $283.99, with an estimated average price of $266.38. The stock is now traded at around $246.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 135.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 31,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc by 101.68%. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $9.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 177,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 81.66%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 40.24%. The purchase prices were between $109.42 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $132.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Verint Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.84.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.31 and $38, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ibex Investors LLC. Also check out:

