Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, eBay Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: EBAY, MCD, GILD, CME, FANG, AMT, CMI, DIS,
- Added Positions: VIG, SPY, IJR, IEFA, FB, SPAB, IVV, HACK, BA, FSLR, IPAY, BRK.B, SHM, BSV, NVDA, ROBO, TAN, PYPL, VTEB, QCLN, SPDW, IJH, NFLX, DLS, TOTL, XBI, DXC, C, AMZN, MAR, SPIP, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, QQQ, GLDM, EMB, GLD, BRMK, AAPL, ALK, GS, CAT, OXY, TSLA, FSKR, ROK, ETV, QYLD, HYG, SHYG, MET, GOOG, CIM, MSFT, GOOGL, CVX, EMQQ, EEM, MRK, SRLN,
- Sold Out: JNK, LQD, STNE, ALGN, SBUX, HBI, WMT, PFE, BWA, CGC, VZ, IP, MMM, FLRN, XLU,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 178,602 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,906 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.83%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 82,270 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.12%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 141,765 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,334 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04%
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 237.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 134,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 144.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.
