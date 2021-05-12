Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, eBay Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

New Purchases: EBAY, MCD, GILD, CME, FANG, AMT, CMI, DIS,

Investment company Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, eBay Inc, McDonald's Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 178,602 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,906 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.83% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 82,270 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.12% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 141,765 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,334 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04%

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 237.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 134,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 144.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.