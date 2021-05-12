Logo
Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, eBay Inc, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, eBay Inc, McDonald's Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 178,602 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.10%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,906 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.83%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 82,270 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.12%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 141,765 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,334 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.04%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 237.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 82,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $405.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 32,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 392.19%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $302.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 134,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 144.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Partners, Inc. keeps buying

