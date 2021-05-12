Logo
M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company M Holdings Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Holdings Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, M Holdings Securities, Inc. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m+holdings+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M Holdings Securities, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,016 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,696 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,304 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,539 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,350 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 151.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 70.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 95,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $228.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Sold Out: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $15.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of M Holdings Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

1. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. M Holdings Securities, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that M Holdings Securities, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider