M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: AMZN, GOOGL, SHOP, GOOG, VOO, LMT, VGSH, DNMR, O, DE, BA, WPC, SHV, UNH, IJS, MDY, BABA, IJJ, KOMP, LQD, VBK, PGX, DHR, SYK, FDN, HYG, TMO, VB, EEM, ACN, CAT, NFLX, KHC, ECL, ITW, IWF, TD, SEDG, JKI, PRF, ANTM, DEO, WELL, CRM, TGT, IVOO, IWD, JKL, VTWO, MMM, ABT, AXP, COST, LOW, NSC, UNP, LULU, SDY, ADBE, AFG, RIOT, ED, MDT, SQ, PLD, CI, CR, ISRG, BX, ITOT, APD, CINF, KMB, CMG, DOCU, MUB, TIP, ADM, BLK, CMI, FDX, GD, K, SEEL, NKE, QCOM, UPS, MA, TWLO, OKTA, ROKU, DOW, DVY, IWP, MGV, XLK, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, BK, CSX, LLY, FISV, PAYX, SHW, TRV, KMPR, WM, AVGO, SI, FLGE, IWN, JPST, SCHG, SHY, TLT, VDE, AMD, CL, EMR, MTB, NVS, SLG, SO, SYY, TJX, TSM, TXN, WDC, ZTS, TDOC, UBER, PLTR, FIXD, JKE, PRFZ, VBR, VFH, CB, ALGN, CNC, XEC, CAG, COP, STZ, EPD, GIS, LHX, MPWR, MS, NOC, WHR, WEC, TEL, SSNC, MOS, NOW, COTY, TLRY, TLRY, ALLO, AOA, DXJ, FDL, FEX, FTA, IWY, IYF, KXI, SCHD, VGT, VOE, VONG, VOT, VSS, XLV, AKAM, ALXN, AJG, CVM, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTSH, CMA, D, DISH, F, GPC, THG, HELE, ILMN, IFF, IRM, JCI, MMC, NEM, PPL, REGN, SAP, SRE, STE, TSCO, VMC, TMUS, DFS, IPI, ENPH, LAND, MC, AGR, AGZ, DIA, IJT, IVE, IWO, PBW, QLD, RDVY, SCHV, SPHD, SPLV, STPZ, VEA, VHT, VOOG, VPU, VV, XAR, AMT, ARCC, AZN, TFC, CHRW, COF, CLX, COLB, CPRT, DVN, DD, ETN, FCX, HEI, IP, MAS, MET, OHI, RCL, SIRI, SNA, TDY, TTEK, USB, UL, PAG, WMB, FTNT, GBDC, PSX, CG, JPI, MANU, CSTM, AAL, CTLT, AXSM, PTON, FSKR, AACQ, ARKW, BOTZ, DON, DTD, EFV, FXL, FYX, HYLS, IAGG, IUSB, KBA, MSOS, PFF, QLTA, RSP, RWO, SLV, AMRN, BCRX, NYCB, TEVA, WEA, JFR, DSM, CAPR, VTGN, AGRX, DHF, CPIX, ECOR,

AAPL, VGIT, JPM, IWM, XOM, VCIT, MSFT, SPSB, RTX, IWB, WMT, CVX, CVS, PBCT, GLW, QUAL, DIS, BKLN, IVV, IJR, GSIE, IEF, ARKK, MO, VEU, MCD, T, VZ, INTC, CARR, ANGL, IYW, PM, QQQ, SCZ, BNDX, FB, VO, MRK, XLF, PFE, FTCS, FPX, GE, MGM, KO, VAW, USRT, IEMG, IJH, GLD, FIW, EFA, JNJ, NEE, VNQ, VTI, VUG, PTLC, DUK, JNK, JETS, CCI, VCSH, BRK.B, NLY, HIW, IEFA, JEF, PRU, WBA, ORCL, EXG, NIO, SBUX, OTIS, MDLZ, KEY, IBM, HD, HON, FPE, BND, IWR, FITB, GNL, ABBV, GILD, CCL, ETY, VIG, WFC, GSK, ENB, PEP, VWO, Reduced Positions: SPSM, SPY, JKH, IVW, DWM, AGG, KBE, PYPL, TSLA, WOOD, MOO, PLUG, FLQL, LMBS, TEX, FTSM, IGSB, XLE, HGEN, CBIO, GS, BMY, GM, AOK, BP, TWTR, AIG, V, MPC, AOM, IGE, DKNG, JD, FEZ, HDV, SPEM, AOR, MFA, USMV, VYM, BAC, DBEF,

Portland, OR, based Investment company M Holdings Securities, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Shopify Inc, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Holdings Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, M Holdings Securities, Inc. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 219,016 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 148,696 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 251,304 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 90,539 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,350 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. New Position

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2200.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 151.15%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 70.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 95,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $211.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $228.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 35,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $15.49.