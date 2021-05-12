Trust Co of Kansas Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Apple Inc

New Purchases: VTV, UNP, CVX, CSCO, HD, OKE, BMY, CMCSA, RTX, SPY, DD, PG,

VTV, UNP, CVX, CSCO, HD, OKE, BMY, CMCSA, RTX, SPY, DD, PG, Added Positions: MRK, CRM, LMT, MMM, V, BA, BRK.B, EMR, INTC, XOM, MSFT, ADBE, GOOGL, VEEV, JNJ, VZ, ABBV, PFE, SBUX, T, UPS, AMGN,

MRK, CRM, LMT, MMM, V, BA, BRK.B, EMR, INTC, XOM, MSFT, ADBE, GOOGL, VEEV, JNJ, VZ, ABBV, PFE, SBUX, T, UPS, AMGN, Reduced Positions: QCOM, AAPL, AMZN, AMAT, HON,

QCOM, AAPL, AMZN, AMAT, HON, Sold Out: BSCM, WMT, VGT, BABA,

Investment company Trust Co of Kansas Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Merck Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co of Kansas. As of 2021Q1, Trust Co of Kansas owns 47 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trust Co of Kansas's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+kansas/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,607 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,894 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,337 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 181,147 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,722 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 32,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 96,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $380.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $210.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.36%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Trust Co of Kansas sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.