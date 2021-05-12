Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys AT&T Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, VeriSign Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

New Purchases: CRSP, TMDX, DRIO, DGII, MCFT, WFC, RLGT, GBTC, IMMR, DE, F, GM, FFWM, SUP, SRGA, ZUO, IIIV, MTOR, SWIR, CAMP, INTC, KRUS, BS50, RIDE, UNM, TZOO, X, OPRX, VNTR, NVAX, NCLH, PENN, AVAV, VERO, INDB, BHVN, CERS, CGC, CLR, BA, DBX, ALK, PRLB, AIRI, USIO, AGFY, RELL, WISA, ORI, ALTR, VG, AVNT, RPRX, PXD,

Added Positions: T, ST, ICHR, TWTR, KRNT, SYNH, ITI, RVNC, BP, STKL, JNJ, CHGG, STLD, NEM, REPH, MP, CSTL, ITRI, WTS, CLH, CUTR, APTV, GS, FLXN, VMC, CDXS, VRAY, BELFB, WMT, NVCR, BMI, SLV, ERII, VCYT, TWOU, MDWD, MLM, FSTR, PYPL, AQUA, STIM, USAK, HWCC, RAVN, IIN, MMM, 90S1, ELMD, CLRO, CREE, FSI, FCX, FEIM, HBP, TRMB, NOVA, ENPH, LNN, LPTH, ICAD, REED, RARE, CTEK, DOW, SPY, AWK, IPGP, ROK, APD, CB,

Reduced Positions: TDOC, SPWR, TSLA, RUN, MITK, SBUX, V, LMND, FLGT, NTDOY, UAL, PODD, SIVB, AEM, TWST, FDX, LQDT, AMZN, GDXJ, GLD, GDX, VCEL, NTRA, GNRC, ASPN, AAPL, JBLU, KOPN, MGNI, GRWG, MRNA, GOLD, LUV, MSFT, COWN, DAL, BEEM, XONE, BAC, PATK, DIS, ATEC, CRWD, BIDU, HD, MTCH, NVDA, NFLX, PEP, INVE, STRL, EVR, NOVT, DAVA, AMN, BLDR, CAT, STZ, INTU, KGC, LYTS, LDL, CDMO, REGN, ONTO, TBBK, VRTX, CPSH, CYRX, ZVO, AMRC, FIVE, MODN, HASI, TNDM, AAL, KN, LE, PI, ELF, LTHM, RAMP, AMED, BIIB, CECE, KO, GILD, HBIO, HWKN, IIVI, MRVL, PFE, QCOM, RADA, CRM, SKY, TER, TRNS, PRTK, LUNA, WLDN, ORN, HCCI, HCI, VUZI, USCR, CSTE, GMED, CCS, RMNI, LITE, EVBG, ROKU, LXFR, OSS, DOMO, IWO, ABT, MATX, ASYS, WTRG, AJG, AZN, VOXX, CSX, CIEN, CLF, CTSH, ISRG, KSU, LAZ, LOW, MGM, MMC, MRTN, NKE, ASGN, PDCE, SWKS, STXS, TJX, TGT, ULTA, CDNA, AVGO, AMRS, MTDR, IIPR, SNDR, BNTX, DKNG, AX, LNG, DD, RE, FAST, TT, KNX, VTRS, NOC, PII, PWR, QUMU, RIO, SA, WPM, VMI, MNTX, WERN, ET, PRIM, FNV, ZG, MMI, TPVG, OUT, MC, AKTS, ALTA, BOXL, CLDR, IR, CELC, ZM, CTVA, WIMI, IGMS, CNSP, IAC, BEPC, SNOW, TLS,

Sold Out: VRSN, BLFS, ARRY, PTON, ILMN, AMSC, FOLD, BZH, CHWY, BMRN, GNMK, NUAN, CARG, ZIXI, TFII, IVAC, OXFD, FLNT, ADBE, ASPU, AMD, JOUT, AIRG, GLUU, NET, PS, STMP, ALLT, JD, LPSN, GOOS, PFSW, AKAM, EGAN, ADMS, ADMA, GAIA, FIVN, ACAD, BGS, SMTX, SNAP, ITRG, BHC, FANG, C, PTSI, MSON, DOCU, GAN, BBBY, INO, MAXN, KL, BDX, CHRW, AYX, MHH, OPK, TKR, RNWK, LLNW, TRGP, QDEL, OBCI, CRWS, NGD, LMT, SWCH, VTSI, FRD, AUY, ETRN, EA, GIS, RKT, EW, MKC, SYK, 6CQ, CCX, CCX, TTWO, RETA, CHD, EBAY, GF, LUMN, COG, MOS, DOOO, PE,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Essex Investment Management Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, TransMedics Group Inc, Ichor Holdings, sells Teladoc Health Inc, VeriSign Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, SunPower Corp, Array Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 440 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,689 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,932 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,799 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 225,871 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 337,282 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 83,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in DarioHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $30.42, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 135,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.25 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Radiant Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 339,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 487.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 251,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 551.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 120.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 2423.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 944.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in American Superconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $24.77.