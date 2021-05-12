Logo
Essex Investment Management Co Llc Buys AT&T Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, VeriSign Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Essex Investment Management Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, TransMedics Group Inc, Ichor Holdings, sells Teladoc Health Inc, VeriSign Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, SunPower Corp, Array Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Investment Management Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 440 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+investment+management+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,689 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,932 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,799 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  4. Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 225,871 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87%
  5. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 337,282 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 35,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.75 and $47.82, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 83,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DarioHealth Corp (DRIO)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in DarioHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $30.42, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 135,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 135,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.25 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 93,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc initiated holding in Radiant Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 339,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 487.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 251,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 551.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 120.15%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 2423.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 944.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold out a holding in American Superconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $24.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

