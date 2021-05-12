1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Buckle Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

New Purchases: CACI, VSTO, PWFL, SAVE, RMNI, AWH, SCHP, VEU, SPIB, EEM, TXRH, MANT, BOOM, MSFT, CASI, BGK0, LXU, BFRA,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company 1492 Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, CACI International Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, sells NeoGenomics Inc, Buckle Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc, Boingo Wireless Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1492 Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, 1492 Capital Management LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 118,711 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 25,430 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 116,578 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41% Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 129,194 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) - 252,484 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.34%

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 54,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PowerFleet Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 194,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 34,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 140,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 154,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 237.86%. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 175,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 299.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 108,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 133.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 368,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MannKind Corp by 839.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 443,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AMMO Inc by 341.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 331,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Emerald Holding Inc by 204.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 343,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73.