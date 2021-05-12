1492 Capital Management LLC Buys Pilgrims Pride Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Accel Entertainment Inc, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, Buckle Inc, Roth CH Acquisition I Co

- New Purchases: CACI, VSTO, PWFL, SAVE, RMNI, AWH, SCHP, VEU, SPIB, EEM, TXRH, MANT, BOOM, MSFT, CASI, BGK0, LXU, BFRA,
- Added Positions: PPC, MXL, ACEL, MNKD, POWW, EEX, PVAC, TSC, REGI, CDXS, KLR, ABCB, SAH, FLMN, INT, TNDM, HBM,
- Reduced Positions: DT, APPS, HZNP, PENN, LOVE, VG, KALU, ANIP, KTOS, RNG, DKNG, UPLD, BG, SMTC, LITE, SEEL, CPA, MX, DAR, TLYS, SYNH, GIII, EXP, CVLG, AVNT, CZR, YELL, CRL, SBCF, GMRE, PAYC, OLED, SM, GSM, CRSP, CRUS,
- Sold Out: NEO, BKE, ROCH, BDSI, WIFI, SKX, BMCH, WNS, NX, RSI, OSK, IBB, EHTH, KNX, BOOT, VLDR, TZA, TRIT, AGG, COHU, SNV, EDIT, BGSF, CDE, PCTI,
For the details of 1492 Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1492+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 1492 Capital Management LLC
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 118,711 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.32%
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 25,430 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- The Lovesac Co (LOVE) - 116,578 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.41%
- Upland Software Inc (UPLD) - 129,194 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- TriState Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) - 252,484 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.34%
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 54,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PowerFleet Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 194,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 34,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 140,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aspira Womens Health Inc (AWH)
1492 Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 154,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 237.86%. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $25.45, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 175,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 299.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 108,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 133.75%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $12.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 368,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MannKind Corp by 839.98%. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 443,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AMMO Inc (POWW)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AMMO Inc by 341.48%. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 331,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Emerald Holding Inc (EEX)
1492 Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Emerald Holding Inc by 204.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.06 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $5.24. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 343,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: Buckle Inc (BKE)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $37.68.Sold Out: Roth CH Acquisition I Co (ROCH)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. The sale prices were between $15.35 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $21.77.Sold Out: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. The sale prices were between $3.53 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.13.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
1492 Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of 1492 Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. 1492 Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1492 Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1492 Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1492 Capital Management LLC keeps buying