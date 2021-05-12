Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sells Platinum Group Metals, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc

- New Purchases: DCT, PDD, ASND, TXG, BLI, EB, AR,
- Added Positions: EEM, EWC,
- Reduced Positions: PLG, WLL, DADA, CRWD,
- Sold Out: ZM, DDOG, MRSN, BNR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,241,708 shares, 55.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 5,241,302 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,678,380 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 1,272,936 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) - 7,733,275 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.69%
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 550,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.Sold Out: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5.
