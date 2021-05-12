Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Sells Platinum Group Metals, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc

New Purchases: DCT, PDD, ASND, TXG, BLI, EB, AR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, 10x Genomics Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, sells Platinum Group Metals, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Datadog Inc, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Mersana Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,241,708 shares, 55.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 5,241,302 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,678,380 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 1,272,936 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Platinum Group Metals Ltd (PLG) - 7,733,275 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.69%

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 550,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $124.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $124.92 and $173.33, with an estimated average price of $152.12. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 30,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $26.52, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5.