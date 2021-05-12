Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: ARKK, ARKG, MP, NVTA, CRSP, FSLY, PTON, JPM, LRCX, DOCU, NEE, KBWB, USB, CMCSA, SPG, ORCL, FDL, HD, BAC,

Investment company Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Apple Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 319,389 shares, 31.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.49% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,053,780 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. New Position ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 1,359,168 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 615,057 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.29% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 105,534 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.48%

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.69%. The holding were 1,053,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.83%. The holding were 1,359,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 305,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 132,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 177.49%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.17%. The holding were 319,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 230.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 615,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 127.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 105,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 493.34%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 108,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 153.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 349,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 309.47%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 46,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.