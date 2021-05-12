Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Apple Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sloy+dahl+%26+holst%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 319,389 shares, 31.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.49%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 1,053,780 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 1,359,168 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 615,057 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 230.29%
  5. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 105,534 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.48%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.69%. The holding were 1,053,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.83%. The holding were 1,359,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 305,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.06 and $56.93, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 132,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 177.49%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $589.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.17%. The holding were 319,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 230.29%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.75%. The holding were 615,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 127.48%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 105,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 493.34%. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 108,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 153.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 349,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 309.47%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 46,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sloy Dahl & Holst, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider