Quadrant Capital Group Llc Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, KB Home, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Investment company Quadrant Capital Group Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells VEREIT Inc, KB Home, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Citigroup Inc, FLIR Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadrant Capital Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Quadrant Capital Group Llc owns 2428 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 814,935 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.70% Target Corp (TGT) - 119,866 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,456 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,526 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 151,937 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 63,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 120.46%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in Gray Television Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $18.51.

Quadrant Capital Group Llc sold out a holding in PAE Inc. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.91.