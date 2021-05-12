King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, RealPage Inc, PerkinElmer Inc

New Purchases: TDY, DNB, CNX, SONO, CERS, LESL, TMDX, DMTK, BALY, PLYA, BEEM, HXL, FEIM, FDX, EGAN, SLG, PII, PAYC, MAR, ACBI, LYG, AKU, AZPN, RPV,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company King Luther Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, RealPage Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Kansas City Southern, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Luther Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 543 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,152,192 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,926,626 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,785 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,044,556 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,080,569 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $412.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 499,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 237,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 87,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Frequency Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 100495.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,225,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 918.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,849,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 10101.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,440,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 769.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 951,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,844,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,073,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.