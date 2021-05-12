Logo
King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, RealPage Inc, PerkinElmer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company King Luther Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, RealPage Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Kansas City Southern, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Luther Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 543 stocks with a total value of $18.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+luther+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,152,192 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,926,626 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,785 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,044,556 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,080,569 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $412.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 499,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 237,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 87,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Frequency Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 100495.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,225,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 918.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,849,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 10101.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,440,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 769.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 951,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,844,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,073,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: (WPX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

