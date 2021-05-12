King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Coca-Cola Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, RealPage Inc, PerkinElmer Inc

- New Purchases: TDY, DNB, CNX, SONO, CERS, LESL, TMDX, DMTK, BALY, PLYA, BEEM, HXL, FEIM, FDX, EGAN, SLG, PII, PAYC, MAR, ACBI, LYG, AKU, AZPN, RPV,
- Added Positions: KO, DD, NWL, INTC, ORCL, COP, APD, ANSS, CRL, QCOM, BR, KMI, BKI, COG, VFC, DVN, ZION, SPT, AXP, PXD, CRM, SBUX, DZSI, IEX, ROK, SBR, UNP, AMT, BLKB, CVX, EL, GNTX, HFC, MRCY, OSPN, WCN, V, XYL, BCOV, GOOG, ALC, ACN, CL, CMA, EMR, GS, KEX, LKQ, VTRS, NKE, ARGO, QMCO, QUMU, SYK, LLNW, CFX, IOVA, FTNT, FB, FANG, ABBV, IBTX, RETA, CSTL, SDC, REYN, VCSH, VEU, AOS, AIG, AME, AON, ARWR, AVID, BA, CSX, CHDN, C, CCI, CMI, DE, DLX, DLTR, DUK, EXP, FARO, GRMN, HAL, ITT, IP, IVAC, JCI, LRCX, LTRX, MMP, MMC, MIDD, NXST, NDSN, OMCL, PPG, PRFT, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SLB, SBCF, SEE, SBGI, LSI, TJX, ACIW, VSAT, WBA, WSO, WFC, ZBRA, ZIXI, USA, CELH, KDP, AVGO, VRSK, DG, CHTR, TSLA, POST, MODN, COMM, QTWO, ATEN, VRAY, INOV, FSV, LITE, NTNX, KRP, CLDR, SGH, ROKU, ALTR, NMRK, RPAY, BRBR, AGG, BOND, IVV, IWF, SCHD, SPY, VEA, VTI, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: CCEP, RP, PKI, KSU, TMO, AAPL, GNRC, PYPL, DHR, PINS, MGNI, ADBE, FLIR, MDLZ, MRK, VMI, KMB, RTX, PLMR, ITOT, T, ABT, ADP, BDX, GOOGL, ROP, SFNC, TREX, XLNX, MA, ENV, FIVE, NTRA, APPN, LPRO, ALL, AMGN, BLL, BRK.B, CSCO, CTXS, CFR, EOG, XOM, GD, GBCI, MDT, MLAB, PFE, PRU, RSG, STAA, WM, NEO, EBS, OLLI, LSXMK, FTV, OSS, OBNK, UPWK, YETI, PGNY, MMM, CB, PLD, HTH, A, ALG, MO, HES, APH, ADSK, BOKF, BP, B, BLK, BSX, BLDR, CVS, CAT, FIS, CIEN, CMCSA, CMP, STZ, DEO, D, DCI, ETN, EW, NEE, FICO, FSS, FFIN, GE, GIS, GILD, EVRI, GRC, GHM, IBM, TT, ICE, ISRG, KR, JEF, LPSN, LMT, LOW, MTSC, MCD, MCHP, MUR, NOK, NOC, NVS, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, PAYX, PNFP, PAA, PCH, LIN, BKNG, PHM, KWR, RJF, RGLD, SEIC, SBSI, SM, HLIO, SYY, SYX, AXON, TCBI, TXN, USPH, UBS, UNH, VZ, GWW, WTS, WY, YUM, BRK.A, ET, PGTI, BX, TGH, MSCI, PM, CDNA, RCM, NOVT, RXN, PSX, CONE, NVEE, FOXF, MUSA, FEYE, PCTY, FIVN, HQY, FRPT, WK, FTAI, WING, CSWI, RRR, MEDP, PQG, AQUA, MDLA, VNT, BIV, BND, BSV, GLD, HDV, IJR, OEF, PFF, QQQ, SHY, VCIT, VNQ, VOO, VWO, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: KNSL, MIME, WPX, CMD, FR, PRAH, CCS, KPTI, ESNT, MUNI, IWB, EWG, MNRL, BLW, CWEN, AVNS, PE, TIP, CXO, AMED, ZYXI, WERN, TFX, SAP, PRA, TELL, K, IPG, HSY, F, EXAS, LUMN, AEP,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,152,192 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,926,626 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,785 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,044,556 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,080,569 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $412.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 499,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 237,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 87,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Frequency Electronics Inc (FEIM)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Frequency Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $6.82. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 228,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 100495.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 4,225,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 918.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,849,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 10101.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,440,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 769.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 951,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,844,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,073,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.Sold Out: Cantel Medical Corp (CMD)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $73 and $84.66, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: (WPX)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $44.03.Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $48.64, with an estimated average price of $44.39.
