Vista Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, KB Home, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Global Payments Inc

Investment company Vista Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, KB Home, Merck Inc, American Express Co, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Vista Investment Management owns 146 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 144,445 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 53,945 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.75% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 11,685 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 30,034 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 32,439 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.56%

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $32.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 53,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 102,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $140.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.