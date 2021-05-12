Vista Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, KB Home, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Global Payments Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vista Investment Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, KB Home, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vista Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, KB Home, Merck Inc, American Express Co, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vista Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Vista Investment Management owns 146 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vista+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 144,445 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 53,945 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.75%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 11,685 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 30,034 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 32,439 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.56%
New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wesbanco Inc (WSBC)

Vista Investment Management initiated holding in Wesbanco Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $37.38, with an estimated average price of $32.87. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 53,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 102,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Vista Investment Management added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $140.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Vista Investment Management sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VISTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider