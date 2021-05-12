Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QCOM, FDX, VTWO, GLW, DISCK, BA, GM, CTVA, DD, SLB, MSA, COMM, MHD, SNDL, NIO, NAKD, CRON, SI, BTWN, FREL, CHTR, DG, SGEN, UAVS, SHW, ROK, BB, PENN, PH, ORLY, LOW, ICE, DHR, CCI, COST, CPK,
- Added Positions: VTI, SDY, VXUS, VXF, VIGI, VEU, VTIP, VYM, JPST, SCHB, VNQ, NEAR, GOOG, MINT, CVS, JPM, VWO, BRK.B, FLRN, PFE, JNJ, CVX, PPG, SPTM, IWD, DTN, VUG, AMZN, TMO, PG, AAPL, MSFT, INTC, SCHD, SCHV, VZ, MDT, ADBE, AMP, CMCSA, EL, GOOGL, HD, HON, IBM, ARKK, PLUG, CRM, UNH, T, V, TSLA, FB,
- Reduced Positions: IXUS, IWF, FLOT, VOO, VOT, BDJ, DOW, ACN, XLV, GLD, NKLA, ACWX, WBA, WMT, UL, BKNG, MU,
- Sold Out: VO, VCSH, USHY, PTVCB, COP, ADM, MRO, BAF, GD, OSK, SWKS, TSN, NFJ, SGT, IHD, NXPI, BXMT, COF,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,879 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 511,083 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,815 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 367,414 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 391,398 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 84.50%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.96%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 354.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.Sold Out: Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9.
