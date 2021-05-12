Logo
Roble, Belko & Company, Inc Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roble, Belko & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, FedEx Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Protective Insurance Corp, Archer-Daniels Midland Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Roble, Belko & Company, Inc owns 324 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roble%2C+belko+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 283,879 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 511,083 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,815 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 367,414 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 391,398 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 84.50%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $171.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 265.96%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 354.38%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 109.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71.

Sold Out: Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $18.88.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Roble, Belko & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Roble, Belko & Company, Inc. Also check out:

1. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roble, Belko & Company, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roble, Belko & Company, Inc keeps buying

