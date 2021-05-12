Fca Corp Buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: ADX, VWO, IAE, XLC, VTI, OR, DVN, SUM, PLD, STAG, IJR,
- Added Positions: HIO, BSCM, PEO, GSLC, IWB, GSIE, VEA, INTC, FNDX, IWR, VYM, RSP, EFA, AGG, MBB, JPST, SELF, PLXS, ORI, NWLI, IWM, VMO, MYI, MUB, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, AMZN, VRP, NID, RVT,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, SONY, LOW, AAPL, AMRS, MMM, RMT, GDO, T, ALL, MET, JHML, SUB, KO, XLE,
- Sold Out: DVY, PSX, PAGS, SHYG, FBM, BBGI,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 241,821 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,450 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 321,527 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,476 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 87,015 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
Fca Corp initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 170,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Fca Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
Fca Corp initiated holding in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 160,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Fca Corp initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fca Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
Fca Corp initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)
Fca Corp added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 996,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)
Fca Corp added to a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Fca Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global Self Storage Inc (SELF)
Fca Corp added to a holding in Global Self Storage Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.Sold Out: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI)
Fca Corp sold out a holding in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.63 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.44.
