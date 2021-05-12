Fca Corp Buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: ADX, VWO, IAE, XLC, VTI, OR, DVN, SUM, PLD, STAG, IJR,

Investment company Fca Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sony Group Corp, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fca Corp . As of 2021Q1, Fca Corp owns 173 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 241,821 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,450 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 321,527 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,476 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 87,015 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%

Fca Corp initiated holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 170,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 42,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 160,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $209.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc by 84.27%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $4.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 996,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp added to a holding in Global Self Storage Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Fca Corp sold out a holding in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.63 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.44.