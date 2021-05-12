12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Buys AutoZone Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, The Brink's Co

New Purchases: ACHC,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AutoZone Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, The Brink's Co, Rush Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 751,306 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 900,421 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 384,765 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.12% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 125,185 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 167,455 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 239.27%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1495.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 14,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $75.51.