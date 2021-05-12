Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

New Purchases: BABA, SHOP, XOP, EB, PCG, KRNT, CHNG, NBIX, MOO, ISBC, HTH, XLE, DCT, WHD, WD5A, POR, VCEL, WSFS, LUMN, STAA, MODV, SLG, COLL, AMKR, MGEE, NOV, ELF, SJW, VRTV, MSGN, CELH, HIMX, LEN.B, YELL, LPI, ZEUS, GAN, SATS, CTAQU, CAMT,

Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Southern Co, sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2021Q1, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1656 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,973,666 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,286 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 483,600 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,533 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 56,832 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 291,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 489,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 216.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 774,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 248.86%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 193,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 300.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 368,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 179,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Southern Co by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 523,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 241.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 183,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.