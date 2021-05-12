Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Southern Co, sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R. As of 2021Q1, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R owns 1656 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commonwealth+of+pennsylvania+public+school+empls+retrmt+sys/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,973,666 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,286 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 483,600 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,533 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 56,832 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 291,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 489,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 216.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 774,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 248.86%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 193,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 300.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 368,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 179,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Southern Co by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 523,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 241.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 183,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS. Also check out:

1. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider