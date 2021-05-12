Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R Buys NextEra Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Sells National General Holdings Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: BABA, SHOP, XOP, EB, PCG, KRNT, CHNG, NBIX, MOO, ISBC, HTH, XLE, DCT, WHD, WD5A, POR, VCEL, WSFS, LUMN, STAA, MODV, SLG, COLL, AMKR, MGEE, NOV, ELF, SJW, VRTV, MSGN, CELH, HIMX, LEN.B, YELL, LPI, ZEUS, GAN, SATS, CTAQU, CAMT,
- Added Positions: NEE, AMT, DUK, IJH, SO, CCI, D, WMB, MPLX, UNP, AEP, SRE, XEL, ES, PEG, IJR, WEC, AWK, ED, SBAC, KMI, CSX, EIX, EPD, PPL, AEE, ETR, FE, NSC, NXPI, CMS, TRGP, LNT, ATO, BXP, LNG, DCP, OKE, EVRG, SE, IAC, WTRG, CNP, PNM, AJRD, GOOGL, NI, PNW, IFF, KSU, OGE, WLTW, DOOO, TME, RTLR, INMD, ALE, AVA, BKH, CVX, XOM, HE, IDA, SR, NWE, PXD, XLNX, OGS, NEP, AWR, ADM, BA, CWT, COP, DAR, DVN, EPC, FLS, HNI, INTU, MS, NWN, OI, PBH, XPO, SPG, WAB, XRX, TSLA, MPC, PAGP, GLOB, UNIT, AGR, FLGT, DAVA, FOX, CTVA, VNT, AYI, ADC, ALB, ARE, ADS, ANSS, APA, AZPN, BJRI, BLDR, VIAC, CEVA, CF, CPE, CHKP, XEC, COHU, CYH, CMTL, CREE, SITC, DRH, DGII, BOOM, EQT, EL, EXPE, EXR, FMC, FDX, FRT, FLR, F, GTY, GHL, HLIT, HA, HR, HSKA, HUBB, ITRI, LGND, LAD, MSM, MCS, SPGI, MPW, MEI, MSTR, MCHP, NKTR, NKE, ODP, OHI, OMCL, O, RGEN, SIVB, SBNY, LSI, SF, SYNA, TD, UAL, SPOK, X, VSAT, WRE, WM, WW, WY, WYNN, AAWW, NEO, LQDT, GPRE, EVR, FSLR, AVAV, GLUU, ACM, APEI, CATM, NX, CFX, DISCK, IVR, AVGO, VRSK, RCM, SBRA, FRC, MOS, XYL, REGI, PRLB, YELP, PSX, GMED, FANG, RH, RC, AHH, NWS, DOC, IRT, SPNT, AAOI, WIX, AAL, CTLT, HQY, SYNH, ENVA, STOR, SHAK, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, GKOS, RUN, RGNX, HPE, FCPT, UA, TRHC, IIPR, ICHR, HCC, JHG, BKR, TALO, EPRT, ARLO, REZI, GO, RCHG, IMPX, EWG,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, IEFA, ENB, IEMG, RDS.A, PBA, ENPH, ZUO, BP, ETRN, NUGT, TRMB, WES, AM, IXUS, AAPL, CCL, FCX, MPWR, PENN, RCL, GNRC, CPRI, CZR, AON, BIDU, BRKS, CLF, TRP, NS, YETI, SPY, AMD, BRK.B, COG, DD, LEN, MMP, NUE, PSMT, RIO, SLB, EQNR, SKT, VLO, MELI, NCLH, EWC, BHP, CVCO, CLH, VALE, DISCA, HPQ, CEQP, MAC, MIC, MIDD, PAA, RGLD, SKY, SCCO, BBL, CSIQ, IRDM, CHTR, FN, GRFS, JELD, FOXA, AZZ, AAP, AMG, AFL, Y, MDRX, AEL, AMWD, APOG, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AN, AZO, BAX, BBBY, BIG, BLKB, BWA, EPAY, BRKL, CHRW, CSGS, CE, CHD, CHDN, CI, FIX, CNO, CNX, TCOM, CW, DHI, DVA, ATGE, DPZ, DY, EGBN, FCN, CLGX, FCFS, FFBC, GEL, GGB, GPN, GVA, GPI, THG, LHX, HWKN, HSTM, HTLD, HELE, HUM, SJM, JCOM, JBLU, KMT, KNX, MDLZ, KR, LII, JEF, LPX, MAN, MAS, CASH, MET, MTD, MT, MHK, MOH, NEM, NWBI, NVMI, ORLY, ORCL, PRGO, PDCE, PLAB, PRGS, PFS, RMBS, SLM, STX, SNBR, SCI, SHW, SFNC, SAH, SBSI, STLD, RGR, NLOK, XPER, TOL, GL, THS, TRN, UAA, USNA, OSPN, GWW, WNC, WAFD, ANTM, WERN, WTFC, WRLD, WOR, EBAY, L, CROX, PGTI, EXLS, OC, KBR, EIG, NFBK, PMT, FAF, MMYT, CHEF, FBHS, POST, COOP, TPH, HASI, CDW, NWSA, PSXP, MUSA, ALLE, IBP, NAVI, LPG, AY, CCS, MIK, BSIG, ABTX, NGVT, VVV, CADE, FPH, BHF, FINV, NVT, HHR, FVRR, NOVA, ARNC, API, EWQ,
- Sold Out: NGHC, BIGC, TCP, NBLX, AR, EV, BB, TIF, BEAT, WPX, VRTU, TS, CXO, BPMP, ACND, MOMO, FGNA, CCIV, SAII, CFII, FTOC, SVAC, ASPL, BVN, QEP, RDWR, FTI, YPF, GOLD, PE, PDAC, DCOM, SWBI, SU, MNRL, NIU, TRTN, FBM, WBT, BMCH, EXTN, CMCM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,973,666 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 943,286 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 483,600 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,533 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 56,832 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1083.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $19.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 291,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 489,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 216.38%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 774,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 248.86%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 193,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 300.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 368,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 179,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Southern Co by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 523,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 241.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 183,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls R sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.
